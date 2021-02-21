TODAY |

College cricketers left starstruck after rubbing shoulders with idols

Source:  1 NEWS

It was a special day for some burgeoning young cricketers at Christchurch's St Margaret's College, as they joined the White Ferns at training today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Young college cricketers from Christchurch’s St Margaret’s turned up to White Ferns training today to get some tips and tricks from the best in the business. Source: 1 NEWS

The girls were all smiles as they watched their idols in awe, and took the time to pick up as many tricks and tips as they could.

College captain Niamh McKenzie described the experience as "awesome".

"Most of us aspire to be one of these girls one day," she said with a beaming grin.

There was no shortage of inspiration for the youngsters.

Not only did the likes of Amelia Kerr and Fran Jonas show how school girl dreams could become reality, but it was White Ferns veteran Amy Satterwaite who put cricket on the map at St Margaret's.

The star batsman said the sport had fallen away after her departure from the school, but credited teacher Amanda Hardy for reinvigorating the sport amongst the pupils.

Eighty school girls now play at the college, and they will be at Hagley Oval on Tuesday to cheer the White Ferns on in their first one day international against England.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:30
Luna Rossa book place in America's Cup after 7-1 Prada Cup victory
2
Warriors coach pleased to have time to find RTS replacement
3
Luna Rossa one win away from taking on Team New Zealand for the America's Cup
4
Dan Carter can 'reflect with pride' following retirement - McCaw
5
Scott Robertson gives cheeky reaction to Kyle Jamieson's big payday
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Advantage India in race for spot against Black Caps in World Test Championship final

Finn Allen on Black Caps selection standby after sensational Super Smash season

Classy Conway guides Firebirds home in Super Smash finale

Sensational Kerr hat trick not enough in Super Smash final