College cricketers left starstruck after rubbing shoulders with idols

It was a special day for some burgeoning young cricketers at Christchurch's St Margaret's College, as they joined the White Ferns at training today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The girls were all smiles as they watched their idols in awe, and took the time to pick up as many tricks and tips as they could.

College captain Niamh McKenzie described the experience as "awesome".

"Most of us aspire to be one of these girls one day," she said with a beaming grin.

There was no shortage of inspiration for the youngsters.

Not only did the likes of Amelia Kerr and Fran Jonas show how school girl dreams could become reality, but it was White Ferns veteran Amy Satterwaite who put cricket on the map at St Margaret's.

The star batsman said the sport had fallen away after her departure from the school, but credited teacher Amanda Hardy for reinvigorating the sport amongst the pupils.