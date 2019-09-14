Colin Munro stranded on 96 as his Caribbean Premier League team smashes 267

A ballistic display from Black Caps opener Colin Munro has helped the Trinbago Knight Riders to an extraordinary 267/2 as they beat the Jamaica Tallawahs by 41 runs in the Caribbean Premier League today.

Jamaica will rue sending the Knight Riders in, with the Trinbago opening duo of Lendl Simmons and Sunil Narine getting off to a roaring start, adding 55 for the first wicket.

Narine's dismissal for 20 saw Munro arrive at the crease, with the Black Cap unleashing a devastating array of shots on the Tallawahs' attack.

The Black Caps' left hander belted an unbeaten 96 from 50 balls, hitting six fours and eight sixes, combining in partnerships of 124 with Lendl Simmons (86 from 42) and 88 with captain Kieron Pollard (45 not out from 17).

Munro's devastating innings saw the Knight Riders finish their 20 overs at 267/2.

Faced with an uphill task, Munro's fellow Black Cap Glenn Phillips opened the batting with Jamaica captain Chris Gayle as the pair attempted to haul in a record run chase.

Phillips, 22, proceeded to plunder a half century of his own, reaching his 50 from 22 balls with five fours and four sixes.

However, when the Kiwi wicketkeeper-batsman fell for 62 from 32 balls - caught in the deep by Munro, Jamaica lost any real hope of pulling off a remarkable win.

Only contributions of 39 from 24 from Gayle, and an unbeaten 37 from 15 from Derval Green threatened to haul in the massive total, before the Tallawahs finished their innings on 226/5.