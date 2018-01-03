 

Colin Munro scores record-breaking T20 century as Black Caps punish Windies

Black Caps opener Colin Munro has continued his brilliant run of form by smashing a record-breaking century in the third and final Twenty20 against the West Indies.

The opener became the first batsman to score three international centuries in Tauranga.
Munro's 104 in Tauranga made him the first player to score three hundreds in T20 internationals.

His innings, which came off 53 balls, guided New Zealand, who had won the toss, to their highest T20 total of 243-5.

Munro had scored half-centuries in the first two matches of the series.

This time, the 30-year-old left-hander kicked on, smacking 10 sixes and three fours along the way.

He brought up his fifty by flicking 36-year-old seamer Rayad Emrit's debut ball in international T20 over the square leg boundary.

He promptly followed up with another six, this time over mid-wicket.

He featured in a 136-run opening stand with Martin Guptill, who contributed 63 in 38 balls.

Guptill fell midway through the 11th over, caught behind to give Emrit his maiden wicket.

Munro lasted until the final over, caught at long-on off paceman Carlos Brathwaite.

Skipper Brathwaite had his side's best figures of 2-50, while Emrit, despite the torrid start, finished as the most economical bowler with 1-42 from his four overs.

The West Indies are seeking their first win of the tour after having lost both Tests and all three one-dayers.

They trailed 1-0 in the T20 series after game two, also in Tauranga two days ago, was abandoned at the end of nine overs because of rain.

