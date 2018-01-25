Colin Munro returns for Black Caps' tri-series opener against Australia

 

Colin Munro has returned from injury to be named in the New Zealand Twenty20 side to take on Australia in the tri-series opener this weekend.

Black Caps batsman Colin Munro in action during the first T20 International game between New Zealand and Pakistan at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, Monday 22nd Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

Black Caps batsman Colin Munro in action during the first T20 International game between New Zealand and Pakistan at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Source: Photosport

Munro, the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, missed last night's decider against Pakistan with a hamstring injury.

However, he was included in the 14-man Black Caps named today for the first match, which will be played in Sydney on Saturday. The squad for the remainder of the series will be announced ahead of their match against England in Wellington on February 13.

Missing from the 15-man squad that lost the three-match T20 series to Pakistan are Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Phillips.

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Anaru Kitchen, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Ben Wheeler.

Black Caps

