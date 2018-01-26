Colin Munro reclaims top spot in T20 world batting rankings

Source:NZN
Colin Munro has reclaimed top spot in the Twenty20 world rankings but Australian blaster Glenn Maxwell is in hot pursuit.
Colin Munro
Source: Photosport
New Zealand opener Munro leapt three places to first after boundary-laden scores of 76, 57 and 29 in the last three tri-series matches.
The left-hander has accrued 801 rankings points, leaving him two points clear of allrounder Maxwell, who was one of the stars of Australia's unbeaten run to the tri-series crown.
Munro's opening partner Martin Guptill is ranked fifth.
Ish Sodhi is second and fellow-Black Caps legspinner Mitchell Santner sixth in the T20 bowling list topped by teenage Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan.
Other notable Kiwis in the player ranking tables are Trent Boult (third ODI bowling) and Kane Williamson (fourth Test batting).
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport