Colin Munro quits Test, first-class cricket in favour of shorter formats

Black Caps and Auckland batsman Colin Munro will miss the remainder of this season's Plunket Shield, intending to carry on his career as a limited overs specialist.

Colin Munro Source: Photosport

Munro, 30, has been a revelation for the Black Caps this summer, shifted to the top of the batting order to great success, claiming the top ranking for batsmen in T20 Internationals.

In a statement released today, New Zealand Cricket confirmed Munro's intentions to focus only on white-ball cricket, heading into next year's World Cup in England.

"It would be fair to say that my focus hasn't been on four-day cricket this season and my passion for that format of the game isn't what it once was," said Munro.



"I'm still 100 per cent committed to playing for the Black Caps and Auckland Aces in the shorter formats and have some big goals I'd like to achieve in the next couple of years."