Colin Munro to miss Black Caps T20 decider against Pakistan

Black Caps opening batsman Colin Munro will be unavailable for his side's Twenty20 decider against Pakistan on Sunday in Tauranga, picking up a hamstring injury in last night's loss at Eden Park.

Black Caps batsman Colin Munro in action during the first T20 International game between New Zealand and Pakistan at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, Monday 22nd Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

Black Caps batsman Colin Munro in action during the first T20 International game between New Zealand and Pakistan at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Source: Photosport

Munro, 30, will be replaced by Ross Taylor for the third and final match of the series, with the world's number one ranked T20 batsman to miss the match ahead of a packed schedule against the likes of Australia and England.

Chief selector Gavin Larsen allayed any fears of Munro's long term future, saying that the decision was precautionary.

"Colin picked up a minor injury during the match at Eden Park and with a busy schedule coming up, we want to make sure he gets it right before getting back on the field," said Larsen.

"We’ll assess Colin ahead of Monday when we announce the squad to go to Australia and at this stage we are optimistic he'll be available."

Black Caps

Breakfast's Jordan Oppert caught up with tournament director Brendan Bourke to chat about the result.

