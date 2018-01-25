Colin Munro to miss Black Caps T20 decider against Pakistan

Black Caps opening batsman Colin Munro will be unavailable for his side's Twenty20 decider against Pakistan on Sunday in Tauranga, picking up a hamstring injury in last night's loss at Eden Park.

Black Caps batsman Colin Munro in action during the first T20 International game between New Zealand and Pakistan at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Source: Photosport

Munro, 30, will be replaced by Ross Taylor for the third and final match of the series, with the world's number one ranked T20 batsman to miss the match ahead of a packed schedule against the likes of Australia and England.

Chief selector Gavin Larsen allayed any fears of Munro's long term future, saying that the decision was precautionary.

"Colin picked up a minor injury during the match at Eden Park and with a busy schedule coming up, we want to make sure he gets it right before getting back on the field," said Larsen.