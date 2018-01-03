 

Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi climb to top of Twenty20 rankings after West Indies demolition

The good news keeps coming for the Black Caps after their 119-run win over the West Indies in Tauranga last night, with opener Colin Munro and spinner Ish Sodhi ascending to the ICC's top T20 batsman and bowler rankings.

With the 2-0 series win moving New Zealand ahead of Pakistan in the team rankings, Munro and Sodhi have also moved clear of their competitors as individuals.

Munro, who made history to score his third international T20 century last night, jumps from 12th position to first, knocking Australia's Aaron Finch from top spot.

Sodhi meanwhile, moves ahead of Pakistan's Imad Wasim, moving from 10th position after establishing himself as the Black Caps' first choice spinner in the shortest format, averaging just 14.89 with the ball.

The news will be welcomed by both players, as they bid to secure lucrative Indian Premier League contracts, with the 2018 auction coming on January 27.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Kane Williamson sits seventh and Martin Guptill in 11th on the batting ladder, while Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult are 5th and 13th respectively.

