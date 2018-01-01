 

Colin Munro goes ballistic in rapid-fire half century against Windies before washout at Bay Oval

Rain has washed out play in the second Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies in Tauranga after a whirlwind half-century by Black Caps opener Colin Munro.

The Black Caps opener bought up his fifty from just 18 balls in Tauranga.
Source: SKY

The home side, sent in to bat at Bay Oval, were 102-4 when the players left the field at the end of the ninth over.

They were still in the pavilion waiting for a break in the weather an hour after going off at 8.10pm.

Light drizzle had earlier delayed the start of the match by 20 minutes.

The major highlight so far has been Munro's 23-ball 66, which included 11 fours and three sixes.

The punishing left-hander, who had scored 53 in the Black Caps' 47-run victory in game one in Nelson, wasted little time to make it back-to-back fifties.

He took just 18 balls, making it the second fastest T20 half-century by a Black Caps batsman, behind his own 14-ball effort against Sri Lanka in Auckland in January 2016.

His innings came to an end when, having hit seamer Kesrick Williams for four successive boundaries, he was caught at mid-on going for another big shot.

The third T20, and the final match of the West Indies' tour, is at the same venue on Wednesday night.

