Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips blitz sees NZ post imposing T20 total against Windies

An ultra-expensive final over from West Indies paceman Kesrick Williams has given an impotent Black Caps side a sliver of hope in today's opening Twenty20 clash, having secured a total of 187-7.

The pair scored half centuries as the Black Caps reached 187/7 in Nelson.
Source: SKY

Losing the toss and going in to bat first, the Kiwis struggled to get the scoreboard ticking over regularly in Nelson.

Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips both notched half-centuries before losing their wickets cheaply, while other batsmen - including a returning Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor - couldn't kick on for big scores.

Munro hit 53, while young gun Phillips racked up 56.

With a total of 162-7 at the end of the 19th over, the Kiwi side appeared on track for a paltry total - until Williams' disastrous final over.

The 27-year-old conceded 25 runs to Mitch Santner and Tim Southee, including three no-balls, to put New Zealand back in the hunt.

Williams ended with figures of 1-52, while skipper Carlos Brathwaite managed 2-38 and Jerome Taylor secured 2-41.

The Windies, reigning T20 world champions, will now need a run rate of almost 9.5 an over to secure their first victory on Kiwi soil this summer.

Southee will lead the Kiwi bowling attack, assisted by Doug Bracewell, Seth Rance and spinners Santner and Ish Sodhi.

Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry have been omitted.

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

