Colin Munro fireworks hand Black Caps gutsy win in opening T20 against Pakistan

The Black Caps have sealed victory in the first game of their three-match Twenty20 International series with Pakistan, getting home by seven wickets at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

Having bowled the tourists out for 105, New Zealand were in trouble early on, reduced to 8/2.

However, opener Colin Munro proved to be the man for the chase combining first with Tom Bruce and then Ross Taylor, scoring an unbeaten 49 runs to guide his side home.

6:58pm: 15.5 overs, NZ 106/3 - Munro 49*, Taylor 22*

Taylor unleashes now! He swings Hasan Ali for four over midwicket, the target is now under 10. Hasan responds with a short ball, and same result from Taylor! Five to win now. Make that three in a row! Taylor drives through cover to bring the scores level!

Hasan bowls a wide and that'll be it! New Zealand win by seven wickets to go 1-0 up in the series!!! Spare a thought for Colin Munro though, stranded on 49.

6:50pm: 14 overs, NZ 89/3 - Munro 47*, Taylor 9*

Munro bossing this chase now. Another huge six, this time off Rumman has things well in New Zealand's hands. Nine from the over.

NZ need 17 runs from six overs with seven wickets in hand.

6:46pm: 13 overs, NZ 80/3 - Munro 39*, Taylor 8*

Munro attacks now! He hits Nawaz for four over cover, before a huge six into the stands! That helps NZ's run rate!!!

NZ need 26 runs from seven overs with seven wickets in hand.

6:43pm: 12 overs, NZ 66/3 - Munro 27*, Taylor 6*

Faheem Ashraf comes into the attack, and Munro and Taylor take eight from it, all run between the wickets.

NZ need 40 runs from eight overs with seven wickets in hand.

6:34pm: 10.1 overs, NZ 57/3 - Munro 24*, Taylor 0*

WICKET! Bruce falls! He looks to attack Shadab again, but can only slog-sweep straight to the man on the boundary. Bruce goes for 26, huge applause for Ross Taylor as he walks to the middle.

6:32pm: 10 overs, NZ 57/2 - Munro 24*, Bruce 26*

Munro joins in now! He takes the attack to Hasan Ali, smacking back to back boundaries to start the 10th over. He and Bruce take singles off the next four balls, 12 from the over as NZ reach 56/2 at the halfway point.

NZ need 49 runs from 10 overs with eight wickets in hand.

6:28pm: 9 overs, NZ 45/2 - Munro 14*. Bruce 24*

Tom Bruce shows some aggressive intent! He gets down on one knee and sweeps Shadab into the stand for a huge six! He's not done there either, following it up with another sweep, this time all along the ground for four. He's looked relatively at ease tonight, where everyone else has struggled.

NZ need 61 runs from 11 overs with eight wickets in hand.

6:21pm: 7 overs, NZ 32/2 - Munro 13*, Bruce 12*

Shadab Khan into the attack and hits Munro on the pad. He's tried a switch hit to change his stance, so it doesn't matter where the ball pitches. Pakistan review it straight away. Ball tracking shows the ball going over the top. Lucky break for Munro.

NZ need 74 runs from 13 overs with eight wickets in hand.

6:16pm: 6 overs, NZ 28/2 - Munro 10*, Bruce 11*

Uh oh. Munro gets a single from the second to last ball of the powerplay, but the throw comes in and hits him on the hand. He's in serious pain now. The medical staff are out treating Munro, it looks like it's his right thumb causing him trouble. He looks like he's going to continue batting for now.

NZ need 78 runs from 14 overs with eight wickets in hand.

6:09pm: 5 overs, NZ 21/2 - Munro 9*, Bruce 6*

Amir is bowling seriously quick now, with the first three balls of his third over touching 150kp/h. Munro is lucky, mistiming a shot that beats the inner circle to get back for two. Pakistan applying great pressure with the ball here.

NZ need 85 runs from 15 overs with eight wickets in hand.

6:01pm: 3.2 overs, NZ 8/2 - Munro 3*, Bruce 0*

WICKET! Phillips goes now! He's dragged one on after trying to cut Raes. The ball takes the inside edge ands sends Phillips on his way for three. Tom Bruce the new batsman, NZ in trouble.

NZ need 98 runs from 16.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

5:59pm: 3 overs, NZ 8/1 - Munro 3*, Phillips 3*

It looks like Pakisan's score might not be as bad as first thought. NZ's batsmen are struggling to get any timing from the pitch. Phillips in particular is struggling to find the gaps, bogged down by Pakistan's seamers early on to be three off nine balls after three overs.

NZ need 98 runs from 17 overs with nine wickets in hand.

5:51pm: 1.1 overs, NZ 3/1 - Munro 1*, Phillips 0*

WICKET! Guptill goes! He looks for the big shot straight down the ground, but doesn't get the timing. He skies a catch to Nawaz on the edge of the circle. He goes for two, Glenn Phillips the new man.

NZ need 103 rins from 18.5 overs with nine wickets in hand.

5:49pm: 1 over, NZ 3/0 - Guptill 2*, Munro 1*

Right then, Mohammad Amir to open up, Guptill on strike. Big swing from the first delivery, Guptill leaves it alone. The batsmen pinch a single to get the innings underway second ball.

Munro on strike now, Pakistan need to get him out early to have any chance of winning this one. Munro's off the mark first ball, tucking a single into the leg side. Guptill runs down the wicket next ball looking for the big shot - he misses.

Guptill goes hard at the next ball it just beats the circle to land safely, three from the first over.

NZ need 103 runs from 19 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

5:45pm

Here come the umpires, closely followed by Pakistan. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro make their way to the middle.

5:38pm

Pakistan are out on the ground in a huddle already. They'll need to strike early and often if they're to have a chance of snatching a win here.

5:28pm: 19.4 overs, PAK 105 all out

Final over coming up. Can Pakistan reach three figures? Can they even bat out their 20 overs? Colin Munro of all people will bowl it, Babar on strike.

First ball is short and wide, cut to the boundary for four by Babar, his first of the innings. The batsmen get a single second ball, but some sloppy fielding sees the batsmen come back for a second.

Babar clears the front leg and belts the third ball for six over long on to bring up Pakistan's 100. Babar goes again and is caught on the boundary!

He's out for 41, Pakistan all out for 105. New Zealand will need 106 to win this opening match.

5:22pm: 18.4 overs, PAK 90/9 - Babar 26*, Rumman 0*

WICKET! Another one goes and Rance has three. Amir tries a pull shot, but only pulls one straight up in the air. Southee takes another catch as Amir goes for three. Rumman Raes the last man in.

5:19pm: 18 overs, PAK 88/8 - Babar 25*, Amir 2*

Southee comes in for his final over. He gives away just four singles from the 18th over, finishing with figures of 3/13. Not bad for your first match as captain.

5:13pm: 16.4 overs, PAK 83/8 - Babar 22*, Amir 0*

WICKET! Hasan goes again! He picks up a shot off his pads from Rance that sails into the crowd! How does Rance come back? Another full ball and Hasan goes again, six more! Pakistan finding some impetus now! Will Hasan go for three in a row?

He swings hard, but skies the ball straight up! Southee comes around from mid off and holds onto the catch. Pakistan lose their eighth, with Hasan Ali going back for 23 from 12. Mohammad Amir the next batsman.

5:05pm: 15 overs, PAK 63/7 - Babar 18*, Hasan 8*

Hasan Ali breaks the shackles! He slog sweeps Sodhi for a huge six over midwicket, the first of the day! Sodhi responds well, but his final over goes for 10 runs.

5:01pm: 13.5 overs, PAK 53/7 - Babar 16*, Hasan 0*

WICKET! Southee comes back into the attack and picks up a wicket! A slower bouncer has Faheem looking to pull, but can only skew a top edge to Bruce, who makes a brilliant running catch to send Faheem back to the sheds for seven.

Hasan Ali the new man.

4:56pm: 13 overs, PAK 52/6 - Babar 15*, Faheem 7*

Southee brings de Grandhomme back into the attack after Santner's carnage. Babar gets a single to bring up Pakistan's 50, for the record their lowest score in a T20 International is 74.

4:46pm: 10 overs, PAK 39/6 - Babar 9*, Faheem 1*

Hat-trick ball, the left hander Faheem to face... Southee brings the field right in. The ball's on the money, but Faheem defends it perfectly. He gets a single third ball to get off the mark. Babar to face the last ball of the over. He defends, Pakistan 39/6 at the halfway stage.

4:43pm: 9.2 overs, PAK 38/6 - Babar 9*, Faheem 0*

WICKET! Two in two for Santner! Safraz edges behind first ball, and Phillips has to juggle the ball before taking the catch! Safraz out for a golden duck. Faheem Ashraf will face the hat-trick ball!

4:41pm: 9.1 overs, PAK 38/5 - Babar 9*, Shadab 0*

WICKET! What a shocker! Safraz tries to sweep Santner, but over balances and is left doing the splits in the middle of the pitch as Phillips takes the bails off. What a stumping that is!

Safraz goes for nine, Shadab Khan the new man.

4:36pm: 8 overs, PAK 35/4 - Babar 8*, Safraz 7*

Santner into the attack, two spinners now both turning the ball away from the two right handers. Babar sneaks a single second ball to bring Safraz on strike. Again, they sneak a run.

Fourth ball is on Babar's pads, he tucks into the leg side for one. Southee makes a diving stop from the fifth ball, before Safraz gets one to long on to finish the over. Four from it.

4:33pm: 7 overs, PAK 31/4 - Babar 6*, Safraz 5*

Ish Sodhi, the number one ranked T20 bowler, into the attack now. The first ball is edged by Babar past the diving Taylor at slip, the batsmen get three. Sodhi's second ball is a wrong-un to Safraz, who's lucky to survive, edging onto his pad.

The third ball is another edge, with Safraz looking to cut but only managing to squeeze one past a diving Taylor. How will Sodhi respond? Another wrong-un that Safraz can't read, hit on the gloves.

Sodhi finishes with a dot, seven from his first over.

4:27pm: 5.4 overs, PAK 22/4 - Babar 2*, Safraz 0*

Captain Southee showing his cards now, bringing on Kitchen for the final over of the powerplay! The first ball is a filthy full toss, that Babar just works for a single, opportunity missed there.

He tosses one up to Sohail and he's out too! Pakistan are falling apart! Another simple catch, this time for Bruce at cover. Sohail goes for nine, Safraz Ahmed the new batsman with his side in all sorts of trouble.

4:24pm: 5 overs, PAK 21/3 - Sohail 9*, Babar 1*

First bowling change of the day, de Grandhomme replaces Rance. Sohail looks to advance at the bowler but can only skew it down to Munro at third man for a single. Babar comes on strike now, getting off the mark from the third ball of the over with a single out to mid on.

Sohail plays a beautiful cover drive for his first boundary! This pitch looks to be alright for batting on, despite what the score suggests. The last ball is driven to cover off the back foot for no run, six from de Grandhomme's first over.

4:19pm: 3.5 overs, PAK 15/3 - Sohail 4*, Babar 0*

Haris Sohail runs down the pitch and smacks Southee straight, the ball plugs in the outfield though, the batsmen get three. That brings Nawaz on strike and he's gone!

He tries to hit Southee over long on, but doesn't get any of the ball and just chips it to Munro. Nawaz goes for seven, Babar Azam the new batsman.

4:11pm: 2.2 overs, PAK 4/2 - Nawaz 0*, Sohail 0*

WICKET! Rance continues to Amin, he looks to go over the leg side but he's just skied another chance! Kitchen back pedals out towards deep point, and he's taken it brilliantly! Two early strikes for New Zealand.

Amin goes for a seven ball duck, Haris Sohail the new batsman.

4:07pm: 1.3 overs, PAK 4/1 - Amin 0*, Nawaz 0*

WICKET! Captain Southee takes the ball from the other end. Fakhar skies his first shot! Phillips sprints back to try and claim it but can't get there! So close from the NZ keeper, the batsmen get two.

Fakhar tries to hit Southee over cover, but doesn't get the elevation, scooping a simple catch to Anaru Kitchen. Fakhar goes for three runs, Mohammad Nawaz the new man, sent up the order.

4:03pm: 1 over, PAK 1/0 - Fakhar 1*, Amin 0*

Fakhar gets off the mark straight away, working the first ball of the match for a single down to third man. Umar Amin on strike now, and he's in a bit of strife first up! He's hit on the pad and manages to somehow lose his balance, no chance of LBW though.

Some good bounce first up from Rance! Amin struggling already against the new ball. Final ball of the over and its on the money from Rance, Amin defends. One run from the first over.

4:00pm

Here we go then! Seth Rance takes the new ball straight away, Fakhar Zaman on strike.

3:58pm

The Black Caps are out in the field, and so are the Pakistan openers! A small-ish crowd in at Westpac Stadium, any Wellington fans should get down there to see the world's two best T20 sides battle it out.

3:53pm

Phew, the bigger covers are coming off now. The sun is beating down on Westpac Stadium, we should be all good to start on time.

3:46pm

Oh no, the rain has started to come down, and the covers are out on the pitch. Ground staff are confident that it's just a passing shower however.

3:41pm

Here are the confirmed teams:

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Glenn Phillips (wk), 4. Tom Bruce, 5. Ross Taylor, 6. Anaru Kitchen, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee (c), 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Seth Rance.

PAK: 1. Umar Amin, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Haris Sohail, 4. Safraz Ahmed (c & wk), 5. Babar Azam, 6. Shadab Khan, 7. Faheem Ashraf, 8. Mohammad Nawaz, 9. Hasan Ali, 10. Mohammad Amir, 11. Rumman Raes.

3:34pm

Final team line ups to be confirmed shortly.

3:30pm

We're all set and ready to go here in Wellington! The weather has held out, and both captains are in the middle for the toss.

Tim Southee will captain New Zealand today Kane Williamson sits out with a side injury. Southee's won the toss and New Zealand will bowl first.

PRE MATCH

After sweeping aside the West Indies across all three formats, Pakistan too have succumbed to the red hot form of the Black Caps this summer, going down 5-0 in the recently concluded ODI series.

Now, both sides switch their focus to the 20-over game, with the visitors hoping the change in format brings a change of fortune.

For New Zealand, this series should serve as ample warm up for the likes of Australia and England next month, while Pakistan will want to at least make sure they don't leave our shores winless.

TEAMS (possible):

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Glenn Phillips (wk), 5. Tom Bruce, 6. Anaru Kitchen, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Ben Wheeler, 10. Tim Southee, 11. Ish Sodhi.