Colin Munro century hands England defeat in T20 warm up match

An unbeaten century from Colin Munro has lifted the New Zealand XI to an eight wicket victory over England in their second Twenty20 warm up match in Christchurch.

As captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first, England got off to a slow start, slumping to 31/2 inside the powerplay overs.

Batsmen James Vince (46) and Joe Denly (39 not out) led the way for the tourists, scoring 188/5 from their 20 overs.

Anurag Verma was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers, taking three wickets - albeit at a cost - his four overs seeing him return figures of 3/46.

In response, the New Zealand XI were rocked early, Tim Seifert out for 12 from 11 balls, before Anton Devcich followed suit, out for 16.

Devich's dismissal saw Anaru Kitchen join Munro at the crease, the pair adding an unbeaten stand of 138 to guide the New Zealand XI home with 1.3 overs to spare.

Munro was in a particularly destructive mood, hammering nine fours and seven sixes in his 107 not out, reaching his century off just 53 balls.

The result will be a serious dent to England's morale ahead of facing the Black Caps, leaving a number of key players at home for the limited overs leg of their tour.