Colin de Grandhomme rejoins Black Caps for remainder of Pakistan series

Allrounder Colin de Grandhomme will rejoin the Black Caps ODI squad ahead of the third one-day international against Pakistan in Dunedin on Saturday.

New Zealand's allrounder Colin De Grandhomme bowls. Source: Photosport

De Grandhomme missed the limited overs series against West Indies, and the first two ODIs against Pakistan, due to the death of his father in Zimbabwe.

George Worker drops out of what is an otherwise unchanged squad from the first two ODIs.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said the team was looking forward to seeing De Grandhomme back in the side.

"It's been a difficult time for Colin and I know the group are excited to catch up with him. Everyone has been thinking of him while he's been away," Larsen said.

"Colin has been effective for us with bat and ball, and provides another allrounder option.

"He'll play for Auckland on Wednesday and, all going well, will join the team in Dunedin on Thursday."

The Black Caps play Pakistan in the third ODI in Dunedin on Saturday, before heading to Hamilton and Wellington to finish the series.