Colin de Grandhomme collects maiden ton in smashing fashion, smacks massive sixes in second-fastest Test century in NZ history

Colin de Grandhomme has bludgeoned his way to his first Test century, and the second-fastest by a New Zealander, to turn the screws on the West Indies in Wellington.

De Grandomme added to a fine day of batting from the Black Caps who took complete control of the Test on Day 2.
The burly right-hander's 105 flogged a tiring attack which had already been blunted by half centuries to Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls.

It also put him amongst the top 10 fastest tons of all time.

At stumps on day two, New Zealand were 447-9, a lead of 313 runs. Debutant Tom Blundell was not out 57 and Trent Boult two.

De Grandhomme slapped 11 fours and three sixes to eclipse his previous best of 57 against South Africa in Hamilton earlier this year.

Brendon McCullum's 54-ball blitz against Australia remains the world record but de Grandhomme overtook McCullum's 74-ball knock against Sri Lanka.

De Grandhomme and Blundell put on a seventh-wicket partnership of 148 for the seventh wicket which went at nearly six an over.

The 31-year-old was eventually caught near the boundary off part-time spinner Roston Chase.

First-day bowling hero Neil Wagner was bowled for three and then Matt Henry was caught behind for four.

Earlier, New Zealand had started the day at 85-2 in response to the West Indies' 134.

A 28th Test half-century from Taylor drove New Zealand’s charge on day two in Wellington.
The only wicket to fall during Saturday's morning session was opener Jeet Raval (42), who was caught behind off Kemar Roach's first ball of the day.

After lunch they lost momentum when Taylor fell short of what would have been a record-equalling 17th Test century. He was trapped lbw by Kemar Roach for 93 when the Windies successfully reviewed the initial not out call. During his innings Taylor passed 10,000 first class runs.

Taylor made it to the nervous 90s but he couldn't quite reach Test centrury No. 17.
Left-hander Nicholls earlier had a life on 24 when he was caught behind off Jason Holder, but the replay showed Holder had overstepped the mark and Nicholls went on to score his fifth Test fifty.

Nicholls eventually went to a pull shot, caught in the deep off Cummins for 67 and Mitchell Santner (17) was bowled soon afterwards.

Kemar Roach was best of the West Indies bowlers with 3-73, Miguel Cummins returned 2-74, Chase 2-83, and Jason Holder 1-85.

