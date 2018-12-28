Colin de Grandhomme blitz sees Black Caps set Sri Lanka 660 to win series

The Black Caps have set Sri Lanka a world record target of 660 to win the second Test in Christchurch, with a series win in their sights, declaring their second innings at 585/4.

Resuming after tea, Colin de Grandhomme joined Henry Nicholls at the crease, with the all-rounder plundering the Sri Lankan attack to all parts of Hagley Oval.

The pair added 50 for the fifth wicket off just 28 balls, with de Grandhomme doing the bulk of the scoring with 37.

A single for de Grandhomme off Suranga Lakmal saw the Black Caps' lead cross 600, giving Sri Lanka the imposing task of chasing down what would have already been a world record total.

A single down the ground for de Grandhomme saw the big-hitting all-rounder reach his own half-century, coming from 28 balls to overtake Tim Southee for the fastest 50 by a New Zealander.

At the other end, Nicholls passed 150 for the first time in his career, notching his highest Test and First-class score in the process, finishing unbeaten with 162, while de Grandhomme posted 71 not out from just 45 balls.

Sri Lanka are currently 24/2 at the finish of play on day three.