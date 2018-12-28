TODAY |

Colin de Grandhomme blitz sees Black Caps set Sri Lanka 660 to win series

The Black Caps have set Sri Lanka a world record target of 660 to win the second Test in Christchurch, with a series win in their sights, declaring their second innings at 585/4.

Resuming after tea, Colin de Grandhomme joined Henry Nicholls at the crease, with the all-rounder plundering the Sri Lankan attack to all parts of Hagley Oval.

The Black Caps opener reached three figures in front of his home crowd in Christchurch. Source: SKY

The pair added 50 for the fifth wicket off just 28 balls, with de Grandhomme doing the bulk of the scoring with 37.

A single for de Grandhomme off Suranga Lakmal saw the Black Caps' lead cross 600, giving Sri Lanka the imposing task of chasing down what would have already been a world record total.

The left-hander reached three figures in front of his home crowd at Hagley Oval. Source: SKY

A single down the ground for de Grandhomme saw the big-hitting all-rounder reach his own half-century, coming from 28 balls to overtake Tim Southee for the fastest 50 by a New Zealander.

At the other end, Nicholls passed 150 for the first time in his  career, notching his highest Test and First-class score in the process, finishing unbeaten with 162, while de Grandhomme posted 71 not out from just 45 balls.

Sri Lanka are currently 24/2 at the finish of play on day three.

Sri Lanka will have over two days to try and survive to avoid a series defeat, or attempt to chase down the world record score.

Colin de Grandhomme bats against Sri Lanka Source: Photosport
