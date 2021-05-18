Coincidence? Gary Stead jokes about CWC final replay, broadcast during team's UK quarantine

They may be weeks away from playing England but the mind games may have already begun in the UK for the Black Caps.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS learned a highlights package of the infamous 2019 Cricket World Cup final between the Black Caps and England was being broadcast coincidentally on the same day the Kiwi cricketers entered their short quarantine before preparing for the upcoming two-Test series.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead admitted he watch bits of the game — not the whole thing, though.

"I did manage to watch it and relive some of those moments but I didn't watch the super over," a laughing Stead said.

"I didn't want to watch it again. I knew what happened."

Stead was asked if he thought the ECB had perhaps got in touch with broadcasters for a bit of fun but the Kiwi coach wasn't too fazed.

"It may be a bit of gamesmanship from them but I don't know," he said.

Regardless, Stead said if it was a planned move, it won't disuade his team.

"I think it will always stand as one of the greatest games of cricket that has ever been so it was nice that we were at that party to be in it."

The Black Caps play their first Test against England on June 6 at Lord's — the same venue as the final.