Clinical Pakistan level T20 series against Black Caps, end NZ's winning streak

Pakistan beat NZ by 48 runs in Auckland and have levelled the T20 series 1-1.
00:15
1
As it happened: Pakistan end Black Caps' winning streak, level T20 series after classy batting display

00:53
2
The Chiefs loose forward talked about his close friend who died nearly a year ago.

'It was pretty emotional' - watch as Liam Messam pays tribute to former All Blacks forward Sione Lauaki, nearly a year after his death

00:15
3
Pakistan thump Black Caps in second T20 match, snap NZ's winning streak to level series

00:25
4
The Kiwi star was asked by a reporter after his side's win over the Nets if he gained powers from his hair.

Video: 'Who is that? Is he cool?' Steven Adams bamboozled by comparisons to biblical character Samson

5
MELBOURNE, VIC - JANUARY 25: Simona Halep of Romania plays a shot in her semi-final match during the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park Tennis Centre in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Simona Halep set to face Caroline Wozniacki in Aussie Open final after thrilling semi-final

01:57
UN specialists are in Auckland meeting with pacific health leaders desperate to eliminate the rapidly increasing number of cases.

Hopes new app will help Pacific nations battling dengue fever

In Samoa five people have died and there’s been more than 1700 cases in a current dengue outbreak.

00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Raw video: Watch the spectacular moment a pair of orca glide past youngsters swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


00:57
The man is facing a raft of charges following the incident on the Karikari Peninsula.

Raw video: Man arrested after allegedly ramming police car in Northland, vehicle with family inside

The 45-year-old is facing a raft of charges following the incident.


03:02
After another round of talks, the pact is set to be signed in Chile in March.

Opinion: Now it's in charge, Labour showing 'compromise and flexibility' over TPP support

1 NEWS' Andrea Vance says there was always something half-hearted about Labour's opposition to the deal.


01:45
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

Jacinda Ardern announced the changes in Wellington today.



 
