Clinical England cruise to victory, crush woeful Black Caps in second ODI to level series 1-1

England have beaten the Black Caps by six wickets tonight in their second ODI match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui to level the series 1-1.

England batsman Ben Stokes pulls a ball to the boundary during the second ODI between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval. Source: Getty

8.50pm: ENG 225/4 - 37.5 overs; Buttler 36, Stokes 63

A great way to end the match for England with Jos Buttler hitting a six to level the series 1-1.

8.43pm: ENG 211/4 - 36 overs; Buttler 25, Stokes 56

SIX! Somebody in the crowd is $50,000 richer, making a great one handed catch after a solid knock from Buttler.

8.35pm: ENG 191/4 - 34 overs; Buttler 12, Stokes 53

England are in cruise control at the moment, they need only 33 runs with six wickets and 16 overs remaining.

8.25pm: ENG 177/4 - 31.3 overs; Buttler 1, Stokes 50

FIFTY! Ben Stokes brings up a half ton, his first ODI fifty in his return for England. The visitors need 47 runs with six wickets and 18.3 overs remaining.

8.20pm: ENG 174/4 - 30.3 overs; Morgan 62, Stokes 48

WICKET! A slower ball from Colin Munro and Morgan hits it straight back to him. He makes an easy catch and gets a much needed wicket for the Black Caps.

8.15pm: ENG 158/3 - 29 overs; Morgan 55, Stokes 44

A good over from Colin Munro, only letting in two runs. England need only 67 runs with seven wickets and 21 overs remaining.

8.05pm: ENG 153/3 - 26.4 overs; Morgan 53, Stokes 41

FIFTY! A great way to bring up his fifty, his 35 ODI half ton - Eoin Morgan hits it front of square for FOUR.

8.00pm: ENG 143/3 - 25 overs; Morgan 46, Stokes 38

An expensive over for the Black Caps as England score 13 runs off Trent Boult's over. England are on target to chasing down NZ's total - the Black Caps really need a wicket now and have to break this partnership.

7.50pm: ENG 119/3 - 22.1 overs; Morgan 40, Stokes 20

DROPPED! At first glance it looked like Henry Nicholls pulled off another brilliant catch, but his face says it all, he's dropped it. Eoin Morgan looks relieved after realising Nicholls had failed to make the catch.

7.48pm: ENG 119/3 - 22 overs; Morgan 40, Stokes 20

Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan have settled things for England, their current partnership is 33 runs.

7.39pm: ENG 109/3 - 19.2 overs; Morgan 37, Stokes 13

FOUR! Lockie Ferguson bowls to Ben Stokes and he hits down fine for a boundary, Stokes doesn't have to do much, all he does is angle his bat and guide the ball to the boundary. Excellent shot from the Kiwi.

7.32pm: ENG 98/3 - 18 overs; Morgan 34, Stokes 6

England require another 126 runs with seven wickets and 32 overs remaining.



7.25pm: ENG 91/3 - 17 overs; Morgan 31, Stokes 4

Ben Stokes gets off the mark hitting a FOUR in Colin de Grandhomme's first over with the ball for the Black Caps.

7.17pm: ENG 86/3 - 15.2 overs; Morgan 29, Bairstow 37

WICKET! Lockie Ferguson bowls to Jonny Bairstow and he hits it straight to Todd Astle at third man. He bobbles it momentarily but he holds onto it.

7.13pm: ENG 78/2 - 14 overs; Morgan 28, Bairstow 31

DROPPED! Tom Latham doesn't quite get his timing right after a bouncer from Lockie Ferguson, Eoin Morgan gets a top edge on it and Latham gets a finger tip to it, but it's out of reach. A missed chance by the Black Caps.

7.10pm: ENG 70/2 - 13 overs; Morgan 21, Bairstow 30

England have got thier run chase back on track with Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow building a slow but steady partnership. Lockie Munro now enters NZ's bowling attack.

6.55pm: ENG 47/2 - 9.5 overs; Root 9, Bairstow 28

OUT! What a catch! Colin de Grandhomme pulls in a screamer. Trent Boult bowls to Joe Root and he hits it straight to de Grandhomme at square leg who makes a sensational diving catch.

6.48pm: ENG 42/1 - 7.1 overs; Root 4, Bairstow 28

SIX! It's a length delivery by Boult and Jonny Bairstow flicks it over backward square leg boundary. The first maximum for England in this innings.

6.40pm: ENG 26/1 - 6 overs; Root 1, Bairstow 15

A good over from Trent Boult who only lets in one run in his third over of the match.

6.30pm: ENG 15/1 - 3.3 overs; Roy 8, Bairstow 5

WICKET! Trent Boult bowls to Jason Roy and he has smacked it straight to Mitchell Santner who makes a stunning catch at square leg.

6.23pm: ENG 6/0 - 2 overs; Roy 0, Bairstow 4

FOUR! Trent Boult bowls to Jonny Bairstow, it's verpitched and wide from Boult and Bairstow hits it through cover.

6.19pm: ENG 2/0 - 1 over; Roy 0, Bairstow 0

New Zealand's all-rounder Mitchell Santner in action against England. Source: Photosport

Not a bad start from Tim Southee who bowls two wides in his over. England batsman Jason Roy doesn't give into the temptation to start swinging for the fences.

6.15pm: ENG 0/0 - Roy 0, Bairstow 0

The Black Caps skipper gets things started with the ball. England need 224 runs to win the second ODI against NZ in Tauranga.

5.30pm: NZ 223 - 49.4 overs; Boult 2, Santner 63

New Zealand are all out for 223 runs. Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner tried to push for two and it costs them. England have been excellent in the field and the Black Caps have a big task ahead of them.

5.25pm: NZ 216/9 - 48.3 overs; Ferguson 19, Santner 58

OUT! A nice cameo from Lockie Ferguson, but he's hit the ball straight to Rashid at mid-off who makes a safe catch. Trent Boult enters the game with one over remaining.

5.19pm: NZ 214/8 - 48 overs; Ferguson 19, Santner 57

SWINGING FOR THE FENCES! Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner both smash big sixes in that over from Tom Curran. NZ score 19 runs in that over and Santner brings up FIFTY!

5.05pm: NZ 183/8 - 44.4 overs; Ferguson 8, Santner 36

A missed opportunity by England to get another a wicket, as Jason Roy bobbles the ball. But Lockie Ferguson gets to the crease in time. Mitchell Santer has a huge job here to get on strike and start attacking with only five overs remaining.

4.50pm: NZ 164/8 - 41 overs; Ferguson 5, Santner 24

A handy over for New Zealand as Santner and Ferguson score six runs off Adil Rashid's over. The Black Caps' run rate per over is just over four, they need Santner and Ferguson to get going here to give their side a respectable total against England.

Nine overs remaining in the innings.

4.35pm: NZ 147/8 - 37.2 overs; Southee 6, Santner 13

WICKET! Tim Southee has been run out. Miscommunication from Santer and Southee - there was never a run going. Things just keep getting worse for New Zealand, sloppy play.

4.30pm: NZ 141/7 - 36.3 overs; de Grandhomme 38, Santner 13

OUT! Colin de Grandhomme has been run out after he and Santner gambled and tried to get two runs. England have been exceptional in the field and have the Black Caps on the back foot.

4.17pm: NZ 125/6 - 34 overs; de Grandhomme 29, Santner 6

Black Caps' Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner need to get going now with only 16 overs left in their innings with the bat.

4.03pm: NZ 108/6 - 30 overs; de Grandhomme 19, Latham 22

WICKET! Moeen Ali bowls to Tom Latham and the NZ left-hand batsman clips it to short third man with Tom Curran making a safe catch. New Zealand are in all sorts of trouble.

3.59pm: NZ 104/5 - 28.4 overs; de Grandhomme 16, Latham 21

SIX! Ben Stokes bowls to Colin de Grandhomme and he pulls it enough to clear square leg. Back of a length on middle and leg delivery from Stokes and de Grandhomme hits it with the wind and the ball just clears the fielder on the boundary.

3.54pm: NZ 91/5 - 27 overs; de Grandhomme 5, Latham 18

FOUR! It's too short from Ben Stokes and Colin de Grandhomme smashes it through to midwicket.

3.44pm: NZ 82/5 - 24.5 overs; Nicholls 1, Latham 15

OUT! It just keeps getting worse for NZ. Henry Nicholl's time at the crease is short lived after another superb play my England in the field. Guess who it is? It's Jason Roy who takes an absolute screamer.

Nicholls tries to cut it, but the ball down doesn't stay down. Roy dives to his right at backward point and extends his hands to make a great catch.

3.40pm: NZ 79/4 - 23.5 overs; Guptill 50, Latham 13

GONE! Martin Guptill picks hits it to deep midwicket. But England come up with another great play in the field. Jason Roy makes it look so easy, diving and making an excellent catch to dismiss Guptill.

3.37pm: NZ 78/3 - 23.1 overs; Guptill 50, Latham 12

FIFTY! Ali bowls to Guptill and he gets a single. Gupill nudges it to long-on and he brings up fifty.

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill picks up some runs during the second ODI between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Tauranga. Source: Getty

3.28pm: NZ 70/3 - 20.4 overs; Guptill 46, Latham 9

FOUR! Rashid bowls to Latham and it's a full toss. Latham smacks it through backward square leg for four.

3.24pm: NZ 61/3 - 19 overs; Guptill 44, Latham 2

Another excellent over from England's spin bowler Adil Rashid who only lets in two runs in his over. Martin Guptill and Tom Latham need to get going now, the current run rate is 3.21 an over.

3.11pm: NZ 52/3 - 15.3 overs; Guptill 38, Latham 0

FOUR! Curran bowls to Martin Guptill. A bad delivery here by Curran, short and down leg and Guptill just nips it along to the fine leg boundary.

3.04pm: NZ 48/3 - 14.4 overs; Guptill 34, Taylor 10

WICKET! Oh no! The Black Caps are in real trouble after Willey pulled off a great piece of fielding to run Black Caps' danger man Ross Taylor.

2.59pm: NZ 42/2 - 13 overs; Guptill 30, Taylor 8

A good solid over from England's spin bowler Adil Rashid who only lets in one run in his over. Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor are struggling at the moment to find the boundary.

2.45pm: NZ 34/2 - 9.4 overs; Guptill 26, Taylor 4

QUALITY SHOT! Woakes bowls to Martin Guptill and again he hits a stunning FOUR. Length outside off and Gupttill moves his front leg across before driving through the line, with the ball racing away through wide of mid-off to hit the boundary.

2.41pm: NZ 30/2 - 9 overs; Guptill 22, Taylor 4

FOUR! Willey bowls to Martin Guptill, the Kiwi batsman shows his class smacking the ball over the bowler and wide of mid-on. The Black Caps veterans are building a slow but steady partnership.

2.28pm: NZ 21/2 - 6 overs; Guptill 16, Taylor 2

BACK-TO-BACK FOURS! Woakes bowls to Martin Guptill and he slices it through wide of mid-off in between two fielders. The second boundary of the over he smacks over wide long-on boundary. Maritn Guptill is starting to find his groove.

2.23pm: NZ 12/2 - 5.0 overs; Guptill 8, Taylor 1

England are sharp in the field here. The ball is talking for Willey and Guptill and Taylor are in survival mode, just looking to get established. Just a single to Taylor off the fifth over.

2.16pm: NZ 11/2 - 4.0 overs

New Zealand have made an awful start here, debutant Mark Chapman's gone. He skied a pull shot to mid-wicket where David Willey took a very fine catch running back and Woakes has two. Best mates Guptill and Ross Taylor at the crease.

2.07pm: NZ 6/1 - 1.2 overs

Chris Woakes has struck for England, catching the edge and Munro's gone for 1.

2.03pm: NZ 6/0 - 1 over

Martin Guptill with NZ's first boundary as the Black Caps make a solid start off David Willey. Very windy at the Mount.

1.30pm: Tim Southee is doing the toss for NZ, so it appears Kane Williamson's hamstring hasn't recovered.

He loses, and England put New Zealand into bat.

The visitors have named an unchanged side, while Mark Chapman will bat at three in place of Williamson and Lockie Ferguson replaces Ish Sodhi.

Kane Williamson leaves the field for rain. Source: Photosport

PREVIEW

Mark Chapman has been called into the New Zealand squad ahead of the second one-day international against England after doubt sprouted around the fitness of skipper Kane Williamson.

A hamstring injury threatens to sideline an out-of-form Williamson from today's match at Mount Maunganui.

Coach Mike Hesson said yesterday the 27-year-old skipper would undergo tests, and would have to prove his fitness if he is to play.

"This is just a mild hamstring strain but it's one that obviously he's got to make sure he's 100 per cent ready to go."

Williamson has been below his best in the last month, dismissed for a single-digit score in seven of his last eight innings.

That includes a scratchy 23-ball knock for eight runs in the three-wicket opening win in Hamilton on Sunday.

Former Hong Kong international Chapman, 23, has shone at domestic level this summer and produced some bright cameos on debut for New Zealand in the Twenty20 tri-series.

Seamer Tim Southee will be the captain if Williamson is ruled out.

Hesson says that while the Black Caps' first-up win was satisfying, there was still plenty of room for improvement with both bat and ball.

"There were times through the middle with the ball where we probably gave them a few freebies... we've got to make them take tougher options," he said.

"I thought we bowled and fielded pretty well, it was pretty much a par score."

New Zealand's ability to keep taking wickets throughout the England innings had been critical, he added.

"Even though they can bat to 11, you've still got to start. If you can keep bringing out new guys, you bring yourself some dots, you earn yourself a bit of a reprieve."

While it was concerning to lose wickets in clumps, particularly at the top of the order, Hesson said the Black Caps had recovered well.

"You can't always rely on your top order to set that platform, even though they've done it for the majority of the summer for us.

"It was nice for that middle order to come in and really dominate."

