Classy Conway guides Firebirds home in Super Smash finale

A magnificent innings from Devon Conway has got the Wellington Firebirds home in the Super Smash final against the Canterbury Kings at the Basin Reserve this evening.

Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 93 to win the Super Smash for the Wellington Firebirds. Source: Photosport

It was a tight, back-and-forward contest, and there was plenty of pressure on Conway after his opening partner and the tournament's highest run scorer Finn Allen skied one early, departing for just 16.

But Conway proved why he is one of the most intriguing and exciting players in New Zealand cricket, timing his innings to perfection, slicing a ball through third man for four to win the game with a ball to spare.

The Firebird opener finished not out on 93, his highest T20 score, as he guided his side to the target of 176 set by Canterbury earlier in the afternoon.

Canterbury captain Cole McConchie top scored for the Kings with 44, and was well supported by Daryl Mitchell (35).

Logan van Beek was the pick of the Firebirds bowlers, picking up three for 28 from his four overs.

In reply, Wellington got off to yet another fast start, but Allen was soon joined in the sheds by Tom Blundell, after a superb Chad Bowes catch dismissed the Blackcaps opener.