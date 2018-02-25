Classy Black Caps display excellent death bowling in ODI series opener as England reach 284 runs

A disciplined New Zealand bowling effort has been countered by a late England flurry, leaving the Black Caps a target of 285 to win the the first one-day cricket international in Hamilton.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler was key in England's rally, striking an up-tempo 79 off 65 balls which included five boundaries and five sixes before he was run out with one ball remaining.

The New Zealand bowlers had earlier worked hard to keep England under 300 runs on a slowing Seddon Park pitch.

Tim Southee didn't pick up a wicket in conceding 48 runs from his 10 overs, while spinners Mitchell Santner (2-54) and Ish Sodhi (2-63) were well supported by Trent Boult's 2-64.

Allrounder Colin Munro chipped in with an effective six-over cameo which included the wicket of danger man Joe Root for 71.

The Black Caps had started brightly when Boult removed Jonny Bairstow for four, Ross Taylor taking a comfortable catch at first slip in the fourth over.

Root then joined Jason Roy to put on 79 in a useful second-wicket stand before good variation from Santner ended the partnership.

The 26-year-old left-armer snuck in an arm ball which skidded through to topple leg stump as Roy looked for a single to bring up his 50.

Sodhi kept the pressure on, removing Eoin Morgan two overs later for eight with a tossed-up delivery which caught a leading edge and was taken by Southee at mid-off.

Morgan's dismissal brought Ben Stokes to the wicket, back in the England team following a five-month break after he was arrested after a late-night incident outside a Bristol nightclub last September.

The big-hitting allrounder was cleared to return only after pleading not guilty to a charge of affray at Bristol Magistrates Court this month.

He lasted just 22 balls before he was dismissed for 12, Santner's second victim when he top-edged a regulation catch to Taylor two balls into the 29th over.

England remained in control, with Root looking threatening and Buttler particularly punishing on Sodhi in belting three consecutive sixes in the 32nd over.

However, Munro ended the partnership three overs later, clattering Root's off stump just as he was poised to let fly.

Moeen Ali joined Buttler, the pair accumulating 47 runs in 40 balls before Ali skied an easy catch off Sodhi to Martin Guptill at cover two balls into the 42nd over.