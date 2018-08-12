 

Chris Woakes scores maiden Test hundred as England bury India at Lord's

Associated Press
Cricket

Allrounder Chris Woakes struck his first Test century to guide England to 357-6 and a commanding 250-run lead over top-ranked India at stumps on Day 3 of the second test at Lord's.

Having come together shortly after lunch with England struggling at 131-5, Woakes (120 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (93) shared a match-changing stand of 189.

The partnership has given England a good chance of moving into a 2-0 lead over India in the five-match series. The forecast of further rain over the final two days of the match appears to offer India's best chance of avoiding defeat.

England bowled India all out for 107 in its first innings on a rain-interrupted second day. That followed a first-day washout in London.

Woakes, who reached his century off just 129 balls, is playing in place of Ben Stokes, who was forced to miss the second Test as he stands trial in a court in Bristol charged with affray. Stokes starred as England won a tense series opener by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

The hosts finished 250 runs in front after day three in London.
Cricket
1 NEWS
Cricket

A hat-trick is always nice but West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell decided he wasn't finished there in this afternoon's CPL contest, posting a quick century to go with it.

Russell put in an incredible solo performance to guide the Jamaica Tallawahs to a remarkable four-wicket win over the Trinbago Knight Riders in Trinidad and Tobago this afternoon.

The 30-year-old managed to dismiss Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin to claim a hat-trick before delivering at the crease with the bat as well.

Russell finished unbeaten on 121 from 49 balls, including 13 sixes - a CPL record - in what is the tournament’s fastest century and highest individual score.

He also beat McCullum's record for fastest half century, taking 22 balls to beat the 24 delivery mark the former Black Caps captain had set earlier in the afternoon.

As a result of Russell's heroics, the Tallawahs managed to chase down the Knight Riders' total of 223 with three balls to spare.

The other Kiwi in the match - batsman Ross Taylor - wasn't as impactful as Russell, scoring just one run before being dismissed by Ali Khan via an LBW.

Andre Russell did it all for the Jamaica Tallawahs as they chased down 223.
Topics
Cricket
Brendon McCullum blitzes 24-ball half century in Caribbean Premier League masterclass

Topics
Cricket

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum was his usual swashbuckling self for the Trinbago Knight Riders, hammering a 24-ball half century against the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League. 

Coming to the crease at 108/2, McCullum started slowly - only scoring seven runs from his first 12 balls.

However, after that, McCullum showed no mercy, taking the Tallawahs' attack apart to reach his half century off just 24 balls - the fastest of the current CPL season.

McCullum's effort, combined with 61 from compatriot Colin Munro, saw the Knight Riders reach 223/6 from their 20 overs, the highest total in CPL history.

The ex-Black Caps skipper was his destructive best for Trinbago against Jamaica.
