Chris Woakes scores maiden Test hundred as England bury India at Lord's

Allrounder Chris Woakes struck his first Test century to guide England to 357-6 and a commanding 250-run lead over top-ranked India at stumps on Day 3 of the second test at Lord's.

Having come together shortly after lunch with England struggling at 131-5, Woakes (120 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (93) shared a match-changing stand of 189.

The partnership has given England a good chance of moving into a 2-0 lead over India in the five-match series. The forecast of further rain over the final two days of the match appears to offer India's best chance of avoiding defeat.

England bowled India all out for 107 in its first innings on a rain-interrupted second day. That followed a first-day washout in London.