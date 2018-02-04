Chris Lynn's rotten luck with injury strikes again as big-hitting star dislocates shoulder against Black Caps

Stand-in Australian cricket captain David Warner admits he's unsure whether Chris Lynn will get to translate his Twenty20 brilliance to longer forms of the game after suffering a fresh injury setback.

The powerful batsman's rotten injury run continued on Wednesday when he dislocated his shoulder during Australia's T20 tri-series final win over New Zealand.

Lynn left the ground in the hands of trainers midway through New Zealand's innings at Eden Park after diving in the field and landing awkwardly on his right shoulder.

It comes after Lynn had his left shoulder reconstructed last year, having also struggled with calf and hamstring issues.

The Queenslander has avoided major bone injury but will be held back from playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), instead returning to Brisbane for scans.

"I'm disappointed to not go to the Pakistan Super League as planned, but I'll now focus on rehabilitation and working as hard as I can, with the hope to still take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) later this year," Lynn said.

One of the most dominant batsmen in T20 cricket when fit, Lynn - of the famed "Lynnsanity" tours de force - was also forced to pull out of Australia's recent one-day international series against England with injury.

Warner didn't know if Lynn could manage a sustained run in longer-form cricket.

"That is something for him to assess with the medical staff, it is up to the individual at the end of the day," Warner said.

"You've seen it time and time again with people who have injuries at the wrong time, and if they keep getting the same injuries over and over again, they generally pull the pin on something.