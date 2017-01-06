 

Chris Lynn eyeing pathway to Test cricket with ODI call up

Chris Lynn hopes his accession into the Australian one-day squad can set him up for a career in Test cricket, much like fellow power hitter David Warner.

Warner became the first Australian since 1877 to debut represent Australia without playing first-class cricket in 2009, and has since gone on to become one of the most dominant Test batsmen in the world.

Lynn is more experienced at the point of his call-up, but has followed a similar path to the Australian side after impressing selectors with his performances in the Big Bash League.

And like most Australian cricketers, he says attaining a Baggy Green is still the ultimate dream.

"It is the goal," Lynn said.

"I haven't played a one-dayer yet, so I can't think too far ahead.

"I want to try and feel comfortable in that environment and just go from there."

Regardless of the match format, Lynn is unlikely to temper his attacking approach once he enters the international arena.

His 309 runs have come at a strike rate of 177.58 in five BBL matches this summer, and have included 26 sixes.

And he believes his see-ball, hit-ball approach will serve him best no matter what the form of the game or the colour of the clothing.

"If I keep it very simple that's where it works for me and someone like David Warner," Lynn said.

"The more I think about my game though, the technical side, that's where I start to doubt myself."

Lynn, too, doesn't want to be pigeon-holed as a limited-overs player in much the same way Warner was in the early years of his career.

He averages 44.39 in 40 Sheffield Shield matches, however injuries have continued to stunt his chances since his debut in 2010.

"I haven't played a full season for the Queensland Bulls for four seasons now," he said.

"My numbers are okay but I haven't played a full season."

Lynn also said he was confident a shoulder-turned-neck injury wouldn't impact on his batting if he was to make his ODI debut on Friday.

