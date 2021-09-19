Chris Cairns speaks for first time following life saving surgery

Former Black Cap Chris Cairns has taken to social media on Sunday night to provide an update on his recovery since undergoing life-saving surgery last month.

Chris Cairns speaks in Twitter video. Source: Twitter/@chriscairns168

Looking well, the 51-year-old took to Twitter to thank staff at Canberra Hospital and St. Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, who "saved my life" following heart surgery caused by a tear in one of his heart's major arteries.

While in intensive care, Cairns said he suffered a spinal stroke, leaving him with temporary paralysis in his legs.

Cairns said he was now faced with "possibly the greatest challenge I've ever faced" in rehabilitation.

News of Cairns' health scare earlier this month prompted support to pour in for him and his family, including from Brendon McCullum.

"Thank you to all the well wishes sent through to Mel, my wife, and I. It's uplifting, humbling and so, so special," Cairns told fans and said he would continue to provide updates on his road to recovery.