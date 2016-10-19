Chris Cairns off life support

New Zealand cricket great Chris Cairns is off life support in a Sydney hospital.

Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns on November 24, 2015 Source: Getty

Cairns had been seriously ill after suffering an aortic dissection in his heart in Canberra.

A spokesman for Cairns said on Friday morning: "I’m pleased to advise that Chris is off life support and has been able to communicate with his family from hospital in Sydney.

"He and his family are thankful for all of the support and well wishes from everyone, and for the privacy they have been afforded. They request that this continues as they focus on his recovery moving forward."