Children barred from Edgbaston crowd for second Black Caps Test against England

Children will be unable to attend the second Test between the Black Caps and England in Manchester next month, despite the Edgbaston ground being set to welcome 18,000 fans each day.

A packed Edgbaston crowd watch the first day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia in 2019. Source: Getty

The Test has been announced as a pilot event by the British government that will allow the ground to be at 70 per cent capacity each of the five days. Under present guidelines, smaller outdoor venues are only allowed to be at 25 per cent capacity.

However, while attendees must present proof of a negative Covid-19 test from the previous 24 hours, they must also be aged 16 or over.

Edgbaston confirmed the decision to ban children was due to medical consent issues, but all existing ticket holders would be able to be refunded.