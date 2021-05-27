TODAY |

Children barred from Edgbaston crowd for second Black Caps Test against England

Source:  1 NEWS

Children will be unable to attend the second Test between the Black Caps and England in Manchester next month, despite the Edgbaston ground being set to welcome 18,000 fans each day.

A packed Edgbaston crowd watch the first day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia in 2019. Source: Getty

The Test has been announced as a pilot event by the British government that will allow the ground to be at 70 per cent capacity each of the five days. Under present guidelines, smaller outdoor venues are only allowed to be at 25 per cent capacity.

However, while attendees must present proof of a negative Covid-19 test from the previous 24 hours, they must also be aged 16 or over.

Edgbaston confirmed the decision to ban children was due to medical consent issues, but all existing ticket holders would be able to be refunded.

The first Test at Lord's starting next week will be played under existing protocols, with 25 per cent capacity per day, or around 7000 people.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rape charges for NRL star Jack De Belin to be dropped
2
Japanese club rugby poised for massive shake up around foreign players
3
Lack of belief from Broncos the reason young gun Reece Walsh made Warriors switch
4
Queensland Rugby League deny Israel Folau's entry, citing issues with previous UK Super League contract
5
Scott McLaughlin adds Kiwi touches, including tribute to late gran, to Indy 500 set-up
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
01:42

Ross Taylor quashes retirement rumours, says he has a lot more to give

Evergreen English cricketer smashes incredible 190 to save side's blushes
01:32

Kyle Jamieson ready to be 'run into the ground' bowling to Kane Williamson as Black Caps prepare for England

Cricket Australia not re-opening investigation into sandpaper scandal after comment about bowlers