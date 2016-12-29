 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'It was a childhood dream' - David Warner cherishes Boxing Day Test century

share

Source:

AAP

David Warner admits it was a huge relief to score his first Test century at the MCG after a lean year with the bat.

Under pressure for a big score, Warner made 144 runs in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
Source: SKY

Warner spearheaded Australia's fightback against Pakistan on day three of the Boxing Day Test with a blistering 144 off 143 balls.

The opener looked in vintage touch, belting 17 fours and a six before being given out on review in the final hour of play after gloving a Wahab Riaz delivery to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

With Australia well-placed on 2-278 at stumps, Warner said it was a special moment to finally make a ton at the MCG.

"It was a childhood dream," he said.

"It is one that I hadn't really ticked off. It was a bit emotional, and it was a lot of weight off my shoulders."

Warner had looked troubled early by Pakistan's seamers but soon found his groove, punishing a wayward spell by legspinner Yasir Shah and finding the boundary with ease.

"I didn't even realise that (they) only bowled 58 overs," Warner said.

"There wasn't any tactic to go out there and try and blast them out of the park, it was just more to go out there and bat and see what happens at the end of the day's play."

Warner survived a bizarre DRS review of a caught-behind appeal in the fifth over, with the video replay showing Mohammad Amir's delivery was missing his bat by a long way.

And he would have been out clean-bowled by Wahab on 81 if not for the seamer overstepping his mark for a no-ball.

It was Warner's first Test century since his unbeaten 122 against the West Indies at the SCG in January, having gone 17 innings since without reaching triple figures.

Related

Australia's David Warner celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan on the third day of their second cricket test in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Warner century spearheads Aussie fightback against Pakistan in Melbourne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

00:18
2
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

'Hey all you Kiwi's out there!' – Serena Williams' personal message to New Zealand

00:47
3
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

4
The Black Caps skipper gets asked about the tweet aimed at New Zealand just hours after it was posted.

'There's no fear' - Aussies thrilled with Brisbane Heat captain McCullum

00:28
5
1NEWS’s Andrew Saville was at Auckland International Airport to welcome one of the game’s greats.

'I'm excited to be here' – Serena Williams gives her first Kiwi interview

00:31
Rolleston says "I have angels watching over me" after the crash near Opotiki in July.

Video: 'I feel blessed to live another day' – Boy star James Rolleston speaks after harrowing July car crash

"I took so much for granted, like brushing my teeth and talking," the actor says five months on from the serious crash.

John Armstrong: Obama sounds like a whining loser claiming he would've beaten Trump in US election

The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.

03:00
2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

A look back at the violent crimes in NZ that dominated the headlines this year

2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

Video: A look back on the life of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ