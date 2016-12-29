'It was a childhood dream' - David Warner cherishes Boxing Day Test century

David Warner admits it was a huge relief to score his first Test century at the MCG after a lean year with the bat.



Warner spearheaded Australia's fightback against Pakistan on day three of the Boxing Day Test with a blistering 144 off 143 balls.



The opener looked in vintage touch, belting 17 fours and a six before being given out on review in the final hour of play after gloving a Wahab Riaz delivery to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.



With Australia well-placed on 2-278 at stumps, Warner said it was a special moment to finally make a ton at the MCG.



"It was a childhood dream," he said.



"It is one that I hadn't really ticked off. It was a bit emotional, and it was a lot of weight off my shoulders."



Warner had looked troubled early by Pakistan's seamers but soon found his groove, punishing a wayward spell by legspinner Yasir Shah and finding the boundary with ease.



"I didn't even realise that (they) only bowled 58 overs," Warner said.



"There wasn't any tactic to go out there and try and blast them out of the park, it was just more to go out there and bat and see what happens at the end of the day's play."



Warner survived a bizarre DRS review of a caught-behind appeal in the fifth over, with the video replay showing Mohammad Amir's delivery was missing his bat by a long way.



And he would have been out clean-bowled by Wahab on 81 if not for the seamer overstepping his mark for a no-ball.

