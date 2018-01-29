Cheeky set-piece sees Manchester City ease past Cardiff in FA Cup

 

Manchester City's hopes of the quadruple remained alive after they advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Championship team Cardiff.

Kevin De Bruyne's free kick helped his side to a 2-0 win over the Bluebirds.
Source: SKY

City cruised to victory thanks to Kevin de Bruyne's early free kick and a rare headed goal from Raheem Sterling.

It was the second time this week that City had beaten a second-tier opponent - the Premier League leader saw off Bristol City in the semifinals of the League Cup to clinch its first final under Pep Guardiola.

With a commanding 12-point lead in the Premier League and a favorable draw in the form of Swiss side Basel in the Champions League round of 16, every victory from here will increase talk of an unprecedented quadruple for City.

De Bruyne's free kick put City in control after just eight minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium. With Cardiff expecting the Belgium midfielder to attempt to find the top corner, he cheekily rolled his free kick under the jumping wall and into the net.

Bernardo Silva had a thunderous strike harshly ruled out with the linesman appearing to adjudge Leroy Sane offside and interfering with Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge's line of vision.

It was only a brief reprieve for the home side. City doubled its lead eight minutes before halftime when Sterling continued his prolific season, converting Silva's cross with a precise headed finish.

Cardiff fought on in the second half but failed to find the net and was reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when midfielder Joe Bennett received his second yellow card.

