Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference

Kane Williamson usually keeps a composed, calm nature to his press conferences but the Black Caps skipper had reporters laughing on multiple occasions after this morning's World Cup semi-final.

Williamson and the Black Caps sealed a spot in the World Cup final after stunning India with an 18-run win at Old Trafford this morning.

The Kiwi skipper kept the surprises coming after the match with a couple of cheeky answers to questions from both New Zealand and Indian media.

The first came from one Indian reporter who asked if Williamson would have selected MS Dhoni in his squad after the 38-year-old copped heat throughout India's campaign.

"He's not eligible to play for New Zealand," Williamson joked.

"Is he looking to change nationalities? Because we will consider that selection if we have to."

Later in the press conference, another Indian reporter asked Williamson how this morning's result would affect cricket in New Zealand, given rugby is the country's "number one" sport.

"I don't think it'll change the number one sport," Williamson responded.

Lastly, a reporter asked what Williamson thinks about when he's under a high ball to take a catch - something he successfully did twice this morning to dismiss Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

"I was just trying to watch the ball and catch it," Williamson explained.

When the reporter pressed for a better explanation, Williamson gave him a zinger.

"Someone goes, 'catch it,' and it's above me so it must be mine!"

The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win. Source: 1 NEWS
