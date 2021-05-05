TODAY |

Charter flight confirmed to get NZ's cricketers out of India after IPL suspension

Source: 

New Zealand cricketers in Covid-19 ravaged India will be able to get out of the country on a charter flight tomorrow after the Indian Premier League was postponed.

The T20 tournament's suspension because of Covid-19 has left many trying to get out. Source: 1 NEWS

There are New Zealand players or staff in four of the Indian Premier League franchises which have confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last few days. They have been self-isolating.

Several will leave India and return home on a charter flight tomorrow.

However, skipper Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner will remain until Tuesday before leaving directly for England to prepare for New Zealand's two tests against England and the test championship final against India.

Heath Mills said they're doing their best to get players to NZ or the UK following the IPL's suspension due to a Covid-19 breach. Source: 1 NEWS

Pace bowler Trent Boult, who is also part of the test squad along with several non-test players will leave from New Delhi on charter flight bound for Auckland and then head into isolation.

After completing isolation he will will spend a week with his family before heading to England for the second test.

Williamson, Jamieson, and Santner had to wait until 11 May to leave as it was earliest date an exemption for their arrival in the UK can be obtained.

The New Zealand-based Test squad members leave for England on 16 May and 17 May.

rnz.co.nz

Cricket
Coronavirus Pandemic
Asia
