Chappell-Hadlee series not about Test whitewash revenge for Black Caps - Stead

Despite their 3-0 Test match humiliation at the hands of their trans-Tasman foes, the Black Caps' aren't out for revenge in their Chappell-Hadlee ODI series against Australia beginning next week, according to coach Gary Stead.

In one of the most anticipated Test series between New Zealand and Australia, the Black Caps were completely outplayed in every department, whitewashed in emphatic style despite travelling to Australia as the world's second ranked side.

A first up loss in Perth by 296 runs was followed by a 247-run defeat in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, before an injury depleted Black Caps side surrendered a 279-run loss in Sydney.

Having returned home to whitewash India 3-0 in the ODI series, and 2-0 in the Tests, the Black Caps will now return to Australia for the Chappell-Hadlee series, brimming with confidence after embarrassing the world's top ranked side.

Speaking to media after the Black Caps' 15-man squad was named earlier today though, coach Gary Stead insists that revenge won't be the focus of his side across the three ODIs beginning next Friday.

"It's a different series, and you have different players there," Stead said.

"We're determined to go over there and put in a performance that hopefully shows we deserved to be in that World Cup final, and that we can certainly compete with Australia on their grounds.

"We're also under no illusions, it's a very tough place to go, and they showed that a few months ago."