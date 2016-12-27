 

Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Nicholas hospitalised again

Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Nicholas has been taken back to hospital during the Boxing Day Test.

Nicholas was taken from the MCG on Monday after complaining of abdominal pain.

He had Tuesday off and returned to work this morning.

But Nicholas was in pain again later in the day and went to hospital after being examined by Australian cricket team doctor Peter Brukner.

"Unfortunately Mark has taken ill again. He has been transported back to hospital for further tests," a Nine spokesperson said.

