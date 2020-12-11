TODAY |

Certain six saved by player's spectacular flying fielding effort in Big Bash

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The Big Bash League has started with a bang as Sydney Sixers' Jordan Silk lit up the night sky with a spectacular fielding effort against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jordan Silk showed athleticism on the boundary against Hobart in the Big Bash. Source: SKY

Silk flew into the air to prevent a certain six from Hobart's Colin Ingram.

Unable to complete a clean catch as he would have fallen over the boundary and given away runs, the fieldsman slapped the ball back in field.

The stunning effort left commentators besides themselves.

"Jordan Silk flew like superman! I reckon he's saved four runs there," Aussie great Adam Gilchrist said on commentary.

The effort wouldn't be enough to prevent a Hobart victory however as they managed to hold on to a 16 run win.

Cricket
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
2
Welsh rugby commentators 'fix' team of the decade with addition of five All Blacks
3
Steven Adams jumps up NBA player ratings
4
Some of NZ's most successful Olympic events removed for 2024 Paris Games
5
All Blacks' ambitious 2021 calendar revealed, featuring July Tests and Europe tour
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
02:06

Kiwi cyclist preparing for World Championship race in her living room

England cricketer Ben Stokes' father Ged Stokes dies, aged 65

Windies bowler to miss final Test against Black Caps after father died shortly before first match in Hamilton

Pakistan cricketers released from managed isolation, will begin training in Queenstown