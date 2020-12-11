Certain six saved by player's spectacular flying fielding effort in Big Bash

The Big Bash League has started with a bang as Sydney Sixers' Jordan Silk lit up the night sky with a spectacular fielding effort against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Silk flew into the air to prevent a certain six from Hobart's Colin Ingram.

Unable to complete a clean catch as he would have fallen over the boundary and given away runs, the fieldsman slapped the ball back in field.

The stunning effort left commentators besides themselves.

"Jordan Silk flew like superman! I reckon he's saved four runs there," Aussie great Adam Gilchrist said on commentary.