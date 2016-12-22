Central Stags fall agonisingly short in historic run chase as records fall in high-scoring domestic T20 affair

New Plymouth's Pukekura Park is famous for its short boundaries and can now lay claim to being the venue for the highest aggregate score ever recorded in a first class T20 after yesterday's Super Smash clash between the Volts and Stags.

After Hamish Rutherford's 46-ball century had helped Otago to 249, Central went swinging as well - Sri Lankan star Mahela Jayawardene cracked 116 off 56 balls.

The outcome rested on the last delivery with Neil W0agner forcing the run out, to leave the Stags just one run shy of Otago's score.

A massive 497 runs were scored all up for the day’s play.