Central Districts veteran leads Stags to Super Smash win over Otago with quickfire 50

The Central Stags has claimed a five-wicket win against competition leaders Otago thanks in part to an impressive half-century from veteran all-rounder Kieran Noema-Barnett.

Otago set the Stags a target of 185 after scoring 184 for seven wickets in their innings with a quickfire 41 runs from 19 balls by opener Hamish Rutherford a highlight of the batting.

Central Districts got off to a slower start with both their openers falling inside the first five overs to leave the Stags 37/2.

However, the hosts managed to claw their way to 92/4 by the 13th over, leaving an exciting chase on hand for the middle order.

Enter 32-year-old all-rounder Noema-Barnett.

Noema-Barnett scored a game-changing 55-runs off 30 balls to get his side back on track with four sixes, all launched to deep square leg, helping him bring up his half-century off 29 deliveries.

Noema-Barnett departed soon after but set the temp for his side to claim a victory as they pulled off the five-wicket win with an over to spare.