 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Central Districts ready to dethrone Knights in Super Smash final

share

Source:

NZN

Central Districts will tackle their second Twenty20 Super Smash final in two years when they take on Northern Districts at Seddon Park in Hamilton today.

Central Districts Stags' Jesse Ryder bats during the Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags Ford Trophy elimination final cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday the 15 February 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Central Districts Stags' Jesse Ryder bats during the Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags Ford Trophy elimination final cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Source: Photosport

Last year's top qualifiers, CD lost the grand final to Wellington last season but this year beat the Firebirds twice in two days to steal a spot in the play-offs.

They then went on to beat Auckland by 36 runs in the elimination final on Wednesday to set up a grand final clash against top qualifiers Northern Districts.

The Knights have lost only twice this season, to Otago and Auckland, and boast an impressive batting line-up led by wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert, who last month blasted a 42-ball 107 - the fastest ton in New Zealand domestic history.

Central Districts have also impressed, Will Young leading the competition stats with 326 runs while they have three of the top-four wicket-takers in pace man Blair Tickner (20), medium pacer Seth Rance and leg-spinner Ajaz Patel (13 apiece).

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:33
1
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

00:28
2
The Black Caps batsman plucked this grab out of the sky to send Safraz Ahmed back to the sheds.

Ross Taylor flies through the air to take one handed ripper against Pakistan

00:30
3
The Black Caps opener had the Basin Reserve on their feet in his innings of 100.

Martin Guptill century in fifth ODI anchors Black Caps' 5-0 series sweep over Pakistan

00:26
4
The World No.1 didn't take long to dismantle Damir Dzumhur, winning 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open's final 16 with style as blistering ace wraps up straight sets win

5
Central Districts Stags' Jesse Ryder bats during the Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags Ford Trophy elimination final cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday the 15 February 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Central Districts ready to dethrone Knights in Super Smash final

02:01
Two new MPs often bring their babies to work and several male MPs also have infants.

Parliament already a child-friendly workplace as birth of Jacinda Ardern's first baby expected in June

Juggling family and long hours has always been a challenge for politicians, and it'll be no different for the PM.

00:38
Although she felt unwell, the PM battled on while setting up her new government.

How the world's media are reacting to news of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy

The Guardian noted that Trevor Mallard has already encouraged a family friendly in Parliament.

00:17
The fog over Evans Bay caused flight delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

An eyewitness said the fog rolled in at "breakneck speed".

00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

Ms Ardern says the baby is due in June of this year and Winston Peters will be in charge for six weeks after the birth.

00:09
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes after the Penrose overbridge.

Auckland Southern Motorway lanes cleared after two crashes but drivers warned of long delays

NZTA says drivers should consider delaying southbound journeys and be patient northbound.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 