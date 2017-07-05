Central Districts ready to dethrone Knights in Super Smash final

Central Districts will tackle their second Twenty20 Super Smash final in two years when they take on Northern Districts at Seddon Park in Hamilton today.

Central Districts Stags' Jesse Ryder bats during the Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags Ford Trophy elimination final cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Source: Photosport

Last year's top qualifiers, CD lost the grand final to Wellington last season but this year beat the Firebirds twice in two days to steal a spot in the play-offs.

They then went on to beat Auckland by 36 runs in the elimination final on Wednesday to set up a grand final clash against top qualifiers Northern Districts.

The Knights have lost only twice this season, to Otago and Auckland, and boast an impressive batting line-up led by wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert, who last month blasted a 42-ball 107 - the fastest ton in New Zealand domestic history.