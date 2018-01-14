 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Central Districts grab Twenty20 play-offs spot with win over Wellington

share

Source:

NZN

Central Districts have beaten defending champions Wellington for the second time in two days to grab a spot in the Super Smash Twenty20 play-offs.

Central Stags batsman Jesse Ryder in action during the Burger King Super Smash game between Wellington Firebirds v Central Stags, Basin Reserve, Wellington, Sunday 14th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

Central Stags batsman Jesse Ryder in action during the Super Smash game between Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Source: Photosport

After thumping Wellington by 56 runs at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Friday, Central repeated the dose today with a 29-run win at the Basin Reserve.

The win secures third spot and a match against Auckland at Eden Park Outer Oval on Wednesday to decide who will meet table-toppers Northern Districts in next weekend's final at Seddon Park In Hamilton.

A 94-run opening partnership between George Worker and Jesse Ryder laid the base for Central's 194-6 after they won the toss.

Worker's 38 came off 26 balls while Ryder belted 52 off 38, and Tom Bruce chipped in with 46 from 20 balls.

Wellington struggled for momentum in their reply, tied down by a niggling CD bowling attack which left them well behind the required scoring rate.

Samit Patel top-scored with 38 off 39 as Wellington battled to 165-5 off their 20 overs.

Northern wrapped up top spot, and home advantage in the play-offs, when they eased to a four-wicket win over Canterbury at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Northern lost opener Tim Seifert with the very first ball of their innings, trapped lbw by Ed Nuttall, but went on to easily chase down Canterbury's 190-6.

Dean Brownlie's 50-ball 86 underpinned the innings, which was finished off in brisk fashion by Nick Kelly (27 off 13) and Chris Jordan (22 off 10) with seven balls to spare.

Otago recorded just their second win of the competition, Derek de Boorder (50) and Michael Rae (nine) seeing them home to a two-wicket win with a ball to spare.

Auckland had been unconvincing against the Super Smash strugglers, losing their first four wickets for just 16 runs after the visitors won the toss.

Robbie O'Donnell (34) and Sam Curran (32) put on 70 runs for the fifth wicket, boosting Auckland to 139-9, a total which looked out of reach when Otago lost their first three wickets for nine runs.

But Otago's middle order dug in and de Boorder's gritty 40-ball half-century was enough to see them home.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

'It still doesn't feel real' - Catch-a-Million winner bought his shirt minutes before catch

00:30
2
Waikato went down 17-15 to Manawatu in the final of the national sevens tournament in Rotorua.

Sarah Goss sparks late magical play as Manawatu fight back to win national sevens title over Waikato

00:30
3
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

Black Caps fan wins $50,000 with Catch-a-Million screamer

00:27
4
Tasman went down 21-17 to Waikato in Rotorua to win the 2018 national men's sevens title.

Tyler Campbell catches Tasman napping with sneaky steal and runaway try as Waikato win men's sevens national title


00:28
5
The Kiwi star was at his brutal best in his side's 101-91 win over Charlotte.

Steven Adams makes two storming dunks in OKC's comeback win against Hornets

01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 