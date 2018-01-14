Central Districts grab Twenty20 play-offs spot with win over Wellington

Central Districts have beaten defending champions Wellington for the second time in two days to grab a spot in the Super Smash Twenty20 play-offs.

Central Stags batsman Jesse Ryder in action during the Super Smash game between Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Source: Photosport

After thumping Wellington by 56 runs at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Friday, Central repeated the dose today with a 29-run win at the Basin Reserve.

The win secures third spot and a match against Auckland at Eden Park Outer Oval on Wednesday to decide who will meet table-toppers Northern Districts in next weekend's final at Seddon Park In Hamilton.

A 94-run opening partnership between George Worker and Jesse Ryder laid the base for Central's 194-6 after they won the toss.

Worker's 38 came off 26 balls while Ryder belted 52 off 38, and Tom Bruce chipped in with 46 from 20 balls.

Wellington struggled for momentum in their reply, tied down by a niggling CD bowling attack which left them well behind the required scoring rate.

Samit Patel top-scored with 38 off 39 as Wellington battled to 165-5 off their 20 overs.

Northern wrapped up top spot, and home advantage in the play-offs, when they eased to a four-wicket win over Canterbury at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Northern lost opener Tim Seifert with the very first ball of their innings, trapped lbw by Ed Nuttall, but went on to easily chase down Canterbury's 190-6.

Dean Brownlie's 50-ball 86 underpinned the innings, which was finished off in brisk fashion by Nick Kelly (27 off 13) and Chris Jordan (22 off 10) with seven balls to spare.

Otago recorded just their second win of the competition, Derek de Boorder (50) and Michael Rae (nine) seeing them home to a two-wicket win with a ball to spare.

Auckland had been unconvincing against the Super Smash strugglers, losing their first four wickets for just 16 runs after the visitors won the toss.

Robbie O'Donnell (34) and Sam Curran (32) put on 70 runs for the fifth wicket, boosting Auckland to 139-9, a total which looked out of reach when Otago lost their first three wickets for nine runs.