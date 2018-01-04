'Catch Zones' to be introduced at Black Caps matches after spectator safety outcry

Following the outcry over spectator safety, New Zealand Cricket and Tui Breweries have modified their "Catch-a-Million" contest for the remainder of the Black Caps' international summer - with grounds now to have designated "catch zones".

The contest, that gives fans the chance to win $50,000 should they catch a six with one hand while wearing a branded shirt, was on display in the Black Caps' 119-run over the West Indies, where concerns were raised after several members of the crowd were seen to be endangering both themselves and others to claim a stray hit.

In a statement from New Zealand Cricket today, the modifications to the competition were confirmed.

"The principal change to the procedures will see a dedicated 'catch zone' created at venues, in which Tui Catch-A-Million contestants will have to be located in order to qualify for the prize," the statement read.

"Catches taken by patrons outside these zones will be deemed ineligible."

Diving to claim catches will also be outlawed, again in the interest of spectator safety, while unruly behaviour will also see contestants disqualified.