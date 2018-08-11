Canterbury's Gary Stead to be appointed new Black Caps coach - report

James Anderson took five wickets in ideal swing-bowling conditions as England skittled India out for 107 on day 2 of the second Test at Lord's.

Rain prevented play on day one and more showers allowed only 8.3 overs before the first prolonged passage of play began shortly after 5 p.m.

By that point England had reduced India to 15-3. Anderson removed opening pair Murali Vijay (0) and Lokesh Rahul (8) before the recalled Cheteshwar Pujara (1) was run out following a mix-up with captain Virat Kohli when play briefly resumed after lunch.

Kohli had single-handedly made the first test at Edgbaston competitive, his 200 runs failing to save India as England took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, but he couldn't repeat his heroics on a green wicket at Lord's.

Chris Woakes - replacing Ben Stokes who is in court in Bristol on a charge of affray - had Kohli caught at slip for 23 and removed Hardik Pandya the same way to leave India 61-5.