TODAY |

Canterbury's Chad Bowes smashes 95 to beat Otago Volts, deny them home Super Smash final

Source:  AAP

A 95 from Canterbury's Chad Bowes led the Kings to a six-wicket victory over Otago, denying the Volts a home final in the Super Smash.

Chad Bowes. Source: Photosport

Otago’s defeat means they will face off against Auckland in a qualifying final on Friday in Dunedin while Wellington will host the final after finishing top.

Today, South African-born Bowes smashed 95 off 50 balls as the Kings chased down Otago’s 197 for 4.

The opener adding 84 for the second wicket with Black Cap Henry Nicholls, who scored 39.

Canterbury survived a hiccup when Bowes and Cole McConchie were dismissed by Jacob Duffy on consecutive balls.

The Volts had a big second-wicket partnership of their own with Neil Broom and Nick Kelly combining for 125.

Broom finished with 57 while Kelly was dismissed for 62.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Australian Open organisers scrambling to cope with hazardous smoke as tourney approaches
2
Beauden Barrett grabs wicket while rolling his arm over in Auckland club cricket match
3
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
4
‘I was an alcoholic when I was 12, but it’s not uncommon in NZ’ - Ex-NRL player opens up on battle with booze
5
All Blacks, NZR looking for new major sponsor after AIG blows final whistle
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:15

Marcus Stoinis blasts highest score in BBL history to lead Stars to big win over Sixers

Ricky Ponting, Shae Warne ready to call in Australia's biggest stars for bushfire relief match

Suzie Bates dives for stunning one-handed catch in Otago's Super Smash win over Central

Mitchell removes Guptill with stunning caught and bowled as lowly Knights beat Aces