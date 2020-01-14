Canterbury's Chad Bowes smashes 95 to beat Otago Volts, deny them home Super Smash final

A 95 from Canterbury's Chad Bowes led the Kings to a six-wicket victory over Otago, denying the Volts a home final in the Super Smash.

Chad Bowes. Source: Photosport

Otago’s defeat means they will face off against Auckland in a qualifying final on Friday in Dunedin while Wellington will host the final after finishing top.

Today, South African-born Bowes smashed 95 off 50 balls as the Kings chased down Otago’s 197 for 4.

The opener adding 84 for the second wicket with Black Cap Henry Nicholls, who scored 39.

Canterbury survived a hiccup when Bowes and Cole McConchie were dismissed by Jacob Duffy on consecutive balls.

The Volts had a big second-wicket partnership of their own with Neil Broom and Nick Kelly combining for 125.