Canterbury Uni students fight off cold, rain to complete marathon backyard cricket innings for charity

Source:  1 NEWS

A group of Canterbury students have completed their marathon innings of backyard cricket, fighting off the cold and rain to raise over $42,000 for mental health.

The students played for 24 hours straight to raise money for mental health. Source: 1 NEWS

The students, of Canterbury University's College Hall, played 24 hours of nonstop backyard cricket and ran a marathon between the wickets, to raise funds and awareness for Mike King's I Am Hope charity.

The idea was born out of a night on the town, and as temperatures dropped to just three degrees, there may have been some questioning whether the idea was a good one.

But with 150-odd housemates behind them, as well as the support of the Black Caps, the students plowed through the night, seeing the innings through to the very end.

"I didn't think it was going to be as good as this to be perfectly honest," College Hall principal Richard Taylor told 1 NEWS.

"You've got basically the whole hall out here and you've got some absolute chat going on behind us as well which is awesome to see," BYC Marathon co-captain George Glover said.

By the end, the students had smashed their goals, passing their target of $42,000 with six hours to spare, while scoring a total of 3639 runs, over a thousand more than their target.

"We're very happy with how we did and we all got a new sense of mateship," an emotional co-captain Josh Stefan said.

Cricket
Christchurch and Canterbury
