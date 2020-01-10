Canterbury seamer takes stunning caught and bowled to seal T20 hat-trick

Canterbury Kings seamer Will Williams came up with a hat-trick and a five wicket haul, helping his side snatch a three-run victory over the Wellington Firebirds in the domestic T20 Super Smash.

After Canterbury batted first and posted a modest 148/8 from their 20 overs, Wellington seemed to be in control of their run chase, at 100/4 in the 14th over.

Enter Williams.

The right armer came into the attack with Wellington needing 23 from 18, removing the set batsman Fraser Colson for 37.

With his next ball, Williams had Lauchie Johns caught at wide long on for a first ball duck, Wellington now 130/6.

Jamie Gibson came out to face the hat-trick ball, spooning a chance back to the bowler. Williams obliged, sticking out his right hand to complete the catch, and the hat-trick.

Williams would come back for the final over of the innings, removing both Peter Younghusband and Logan van Beek, finishing with figures for 5/12 from two overs.

The win sees Canterbury move to fourth on the Super Smash ladder, four points behind Otago. Despite the slip up, Wellington are still comfortably top of the table after nine matches.