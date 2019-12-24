Canterbury mystery-spinner shines in Super Smash win over Central Districts

The Canterbury Kings appear to have found New Zealand Cricket's next exciting spinner, left-arm unorthodox Blake Coburn bowling the side to victory against the Central Stags in Napier last night.

Batting first and posting 164/8 from their 20 overs, Canterbury looked to defend their total on the batsman-friendly boundaries of McLean Park.

Comfortable at 52/1, 23-year-old Coburn picked up the wicket of the dangerous George Worker for 21, caught trying to cut the chinaman.

Coburn wasn't out of the action for long either, with Christian Leopard the next to fall, running past a delivery that turned back into the stumps, out for 20.

Captain and former Black Cap Tom Bruce became Coburn's third scalp, out caught and bowled. The dismissal made all the more impressive by Coburn's apparent 'frog-in-a-blender' style action, his head facing down at the point of delivery.

Kieran Noema-Barnett's attempted slog could only find the hands of the fielder, giving Coburn figures of 4/17 from his four overs.