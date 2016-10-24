Canterbury Cricket remaining coy on prospect of Ben Stokes playing during NZ visit

England cricketer Ben Stokes is expected to soon land in Christchurch but Canterbury Cricket says it won't be chasing him through the airport for his signature.

Ben Stokes bowls Source: Photosport

Christchurch-born Stokes, under police investigation in Britain, is on his way to New Zealand to visit family, raising speculation he could play in the domestic competition before joining the England Ashes squad.

Canterbury Cricket chief executive Jeremy Curwin believes Stokes' flight will arrive in Christchurch today.

The association was aware he was going to be in the city to visit family but things had moved more quickly than expected. They were still some way from making a decision about offering him a spot in the team, Curwin told RNZ.

Canterbury earlier confirmed they have had informal talks with Stokes' representatives, but no direct contact with the player himself.

They would probably give Stokes 24 hours to recover from his flight before trying to contact him, Curwin said.

Stokes' presence in the Canterbury team would boost ticket sales.

"From a purely playing point of view he's a world-class cricketer, he's one of the best in the world... it would be a wonderful state of affairs to have him gracing the parks here," Curwin said.

Stokes, 26, remains the subject of a police investigation after a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub, with the England and Wales Cricket Board having declared it was waiting for that process to be finalised before deciding on any disciplinary measures.

But that hasn't stopped it clearing the allrounder to play domestic cricket in New Zealand.

The widespread expectation is he will train or play in New Zealand, with the wickets providing a far better warm-up for the Ashes - should he be called up - than the indoor nets in Durham.

Stokes could potentially turn out for defending one-day champions Canterbury against Otago on Sunday in Rangiora.