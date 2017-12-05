 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Canterbury coach sings praises of England import Ben Stokes: 'He's been fantastic'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Canterbury cricket coach Gary Stead was full of praise for high profile signing Ben Stokes, as his side prepare to face Auckland in the Ford Trophy tomorrow.

Stokes is currently with the Canterbury Kings for the Ford Trophy.
Source: 1 NEWS

Stokes, 26, is currently playing for Canterbury while exiled from England's Ashes series, having allegedly assaulted two men outside a Bristol nightclub earlier this year.

However, Stead says that Stokes has been nothing but a positive influence on his team.

"He's been fantastic," he said.

"He's a real professional with the way he goes about his game."

"The more he's here, the more he'll offer."

Stead also said that the impact of having a player of Stokes' quality was obvious on the rest of his squad.

"Any time a player of quality comes in, then others want to stand up and show what they've got as well."

"No doubt, it has provided a little lift for us."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

3
Dan Carter for Racing 92

Toulon owner claims Dan Carter 'dreaming of his tax inspector' with Japan deal

00:51
4
Tony Stuart was full of praise for the Kiwi IndyCar superstar.

'He just has nerves of steel' – US motorsport legend backs Scott Dixon if he ever considered switch to NASCAR

00:32
5
The NBA superstar managed a proper NZ injury from his favourite X-mas gift.

Watch: Steven Adams' classic Kiwi Christmas tale about trusty scooter

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:13
The former US Vice President told Ardern he loves that she's Prime Minister of NZ, to which she replied "is it my accent?"

Watch: 'I don't want to gush here' – Al Gore can't stop heaping praise on Jacinda Ardern during climate change interview

The former US Vice President told Ardern he loves that she's PM of NZ, to which she replied "is it my accent?"

01:24
The Regional Economic Development Minister used part of the Shakespeare play to defend the employment policy proposal.

Shane Jones channels Romeo and Juliet while defending work-for-the-dole proposal - 'A rose by any other name is just as sweet'

The Opposition jumped onto the seemingly divided view by the government over benefit sanctions.

02:44
Jacinda Ardern was pelted with questions today by the Opposition in Parliament.

Watch: Defiant Jacinda Ardern fights back at Opposition attack over work-for-the-dole proposal and secret coalition document

The Prime Minister was in Bill English and Paula Bennett's sights in Parliament today.

00:09
Dashcam footage captured the moment on State Highway 73 between Springfield and Arthur's Pass on Sunday.

Watch: Campervan cruises along the wrong side of Canterbury road forcing oncoming vehicle to take drastic evasive measures

It's the second video to emerge in the past 24 hours.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 