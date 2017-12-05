Canterbury coach sings praises of England import Ben Stokes: 'He's been fantastic'

Canterbury cricket coach Gary Stead was full of praise for high profile signing Ben Stokes, as his side prepare to face Auckland in the Ford Trophy tomorrow.

Stokes, 26, is currently playing for Canterbury while exiled from England's Ashes series, having allegedly assaulted two men outside a Bristol nightclub earlier this year.

However, Stead says that Stokes has been nothing but a positive influence on his team.

"He's been fantastic," he said.

"He's a real professional with the way he goes about his game."

"The more he's here, the more he'll offer."

Stead also said that the impact of having a player of Stokes' quality was obvious on the rest of his squad.

"Any time a player of quality comes in, then others want to stand up and show what they've got as well."