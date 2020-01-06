TODAY |

Canterbury batsman plunders six sixes in an over, fourth person to do so in T20 cricket

Source:  1 NEWS

Canterbury Kings batsman Leo Carter almost single-handedly earned his side victory over the Northern Knights, belting six sixes in an over for a seven-wicket victory in Christchurch.

Leo Carter joined an elite club, hitting Anton Devcich for six consecutive maximums. Source: SKY

Needing an imposing 64 from 30 balls in their chase of 220 for victory, Carter lined up the left-arm spin of Anton Devcich, showing no mercy six times in a row.

The 25-year-old left hander sent Devcich high, and over the rope six consecutive times in a single over, becoming the fourth player to do so in the history of Twenty20 cricket.

Carter joins India's Yuvraj Singh, England's Ross Whitely and Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai in achieving the feat in the 20-over format.

Elsewhere, South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs managed six sixes in an over against the Netherlands at the 2007 World Cup, while both Sir Garry Sobers of the West Indies and Ravi Shastri of India managed the mark in first class cricket.

Carter finished not out with 70 runs from just 29 balls, coming at a strike rate of 241.37.

Cricket
