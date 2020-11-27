Canterbury allrounder closing in on run and wicket records as hot streak continues

A leading White Fern is chasing down two New Zealand 50-over records this summer.

Frankie Mackay’s scored eight centuries in her last 14 outings for Canterbury. Now, she's just 73 runs shy of beating Sara McGlashan’s record run tally of 5443.

“Twenty to 30 years down the track this is how I’ll be remembered," Mackay said.

"So yeah, huge milestones coming up and ones that are important to me."

She’s also just 16 wickets away from taking over Natalee Scripps’ record of 158, although the allrounder admits that one may be a bit more of a challenge.

“I’m just in a good head space with life. I’m happy — it probably coincided [with the fact that] I’d almost given up the opportunity to play for New Zealand. I thought it would never happen again but now that pressure’s off. I’ve got a nice balance,” she said.

It hasn’t always been that way. In and out of the White Ferns set-up, she took a five-year hiatus, only to be plagued by injury upon return.

Magicians head coach Rhys Morgan said Frankie’s resilience is inspiring and he encourages Canterbury cricketers to learn as much as they can while she’s donning the red kit.

“Sometimes you can take it for granted that you have a world-class player in your side and suddenly when she’s gone you think, 'Jeez, I should’ve got more out of it.' So I’m constantly telling the girls, 'Let's make the most of what we have here,'” he said.