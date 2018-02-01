 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'Can't take anyone lightly' - NZ say Aussies still dangerous without big guns

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Star Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill says his side will not be taking Australia lightly in their T20 tri-series opener in Sydney on Saturday, even though the hosts will be without some of their top pace bowlers.

Martin Guptill says Australia will still be a tough opponent without pace bowlers Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
Source: 1 NEWS

Guptill, 31, says the Australians are always dangerous and with the current players in their squad, they have the capability to cause trouble for New Zealand.

"While (Mitch) Starc, (Pat) Cummins and (Josh Hazlewood) Hazler are world class bowlers, these guys have been picked for a reason you know we can't take anyone lightly," said Guptill.

"Anyone can have their day and rip through a batting line-up, so it's about us going out there and doing our scouting and to be ready for whatever they have got in their arsenal."

The New Zealand side will have to adjust to playing at a bigger venue, having played most of the summer on Kiwi grounds.

"I'd say bigger grounds here but we have played on bigger grounds before," said Guptill.

"We are going to have to go out in different conditions again, slightly different from Auckland, Wellington and Tauranga. It's going to be a good challenge for us and one that we are looking forward to."

The Black Caps lost their T20 series against Pakistan 2-1 last month, after winning 13 straight matches across all formats over the summer.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
United hadn't even touched the ball when Christian Eriksen put it in the back of the net.

Man United left utterly baffled as Tottenham score one of the fastest EPL goals in history

00:44
2
The ICC has called in their anti-corruption unit for a closer look. It’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Match-fixing? Ridiculous and laughable dismissals have ICC investigating UAE T20 clash

3
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Maurice Longbottom of Australia beats Vilimoni Kordi of New Zealand to score in the corner in the quarter final match during day three of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on January 28, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

NZ Sevens sides get good Commonwealth Games draw

00:15
4
Junior Stanislas showed his class when scoring a clever goal in his side’s shock 3-0 win over Chelsea.

Slick Bournemouth winger embarrasses Chelsea keeper with cheeky between the legs goal in EPL

5
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke celebrate their gold medal win on shore after the men's 49er medal race.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke included in NZ sailing team, unsure about 2020 Olympics

00:21
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

LIVE: Nelson and West Coast hammered by ex-cyclone, country on edge as bad weather hits

1 NEWS has the latest weather developments around the country.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:48
Jo Randell had no time to save her wedding photos and other belongings as the ocean surged over the seawall and into her home.

'That's all gone' – Nelson woman loses wedding dress, photos in storm surge

Jo Randell had no time to save her wedding photos as the ocean surged into her home.

01:00
Howie Wilson took the vision around Granity, north of Westport.

Raw: Confronting video shows scale of damage on West Coast from ex-cyclone Fehi

Ex-cyclone Fehi has laid waste to much of the coast.


00:30
The beloved venbue may be unsalvageable as it gets hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.

Watch: Storm surge and monster waves smash through famous seaside venues in Nelson

The Boat Shed Cafe has been so badly damaged in the brutal storm it has been forced to close indefinitely.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 