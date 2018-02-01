'Can't take anyone lightly' - NZ say Aussies still dangerous without big guns

Star Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill says his side will not be taking Australia lightly in their T20 tri-series opener in Sydney on Saturday, even though the hosts will be without some of their top pace bowlers.

Guptill, 31, says the Australians are always dangerous and with the current players in their squad, they have the capability to cause trouble for New Zealand.

"While (Mitch) Starc, (Pat) Cummins and (Josh Hazlewood) Hazler are world class bowlers, these guys have been picked for a reason you know we can't take anyone lightly," said Guptill.

"Anyone can have their day and rip through a batting line-up, so it's about us going out there and doing our scouting and to be ready for whatever they have got in their arsenal."

The New Zealand side will have to adjust to playing at a bigger venue, having played most of the summer on Kiwi grounds.

"I'd say bigger grounds here but we have played on bigger grounds before," said Guptill.

"We are going to have to go out in different conditions again, slightly different from Auckland, Wellington and Tauranga. It's going to be a good challenge for us and one that we are looking forward to."