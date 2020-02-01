Calls for ICC to change laws after another controversial Mankad runout in the under-19 World Cup

There have been calls for the ICC to change the laws after a Pakistani under-19 batsman was the victim of a controversial Mankad runout in the under-19 World Cup quarter-final overnight.

Opening batsman Mohammad Huraira top-scored for Pakistan in the match at Benoni in South Africa with 64 but he was a bit too eager backing up as Noor Ahmad came into bowl.

Replays showed the 15-year-old Afghani left-arm wrist spinner needed no second invitation, whipping off the bails and appealing to send Huraira on his way.

The dismissal is seen as being against the spirit of the game with offending non-strikers often given a warning by the bowler if they creep out of the crease early.

“If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out,” how law 41.16 reads in the MCC.

Commentator and former West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop took issue with people questioning the character of bowlers who complete a Mankad.

“A lot of people will look at these young men…and disparage their character, to me that is wrong, it is erroneous. This is the law, it’s in the law.”

“The emphasis of Spirit of Cricket should be one, for the non-striker, the batsman, to stay in his ground until the release of the ball.”

England great Jimmy Anderson took to Twitter to request a change from lawmakers.