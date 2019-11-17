Buttler smashes century, but NZ A pair deny England victory in warm-up game

A rearguard stand from New Zealand A pair Will Somerville and Ajaz Patel has denied England a victory in their tour match in Whangarei.
After resuming the day on 88, England keeper Jos Buttler bought up his sixth first class century.
Buttler’s hundred gave England a total of 405 and a lead of 103 runs before they unleashed Jofra Archer and Sam Curran on the NZ A side’s top order.
Jos Buttler. Source: Photosport
The pair collected three wickets apiece to reduce the hosts to 129-8 at tea.
Somerville made 32 not out while Patel was unbeaten on 10 as the pair combined in the last session to blunt the English attack.
The Black Caps face England in the first Test on Thursday in Mount Maunganui.