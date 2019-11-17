Buttler smashes century, but NZ A pair deny England victory in warm-up game

A rearguard stand from New Zealand A pair Will Somerville and Ajaz Patel has denied England a victory in their tour match in Whangarei.

After resuming the day on 88, England keeper Jos Buttler bought up his sixth first class century.

Buttler’s hundred gave England a total of 405 and a lead of 103 runs before they unleashed Jofra Archer and Sam Curran on the NZ A side’s top order.

Jos Buttler. Source: Photosport

The pair collected three wickets apiece to reduce the hosts to 129-8 at tea.

Somerville made 32 not out while Patel was unbeaten on 10 as the pair combined in the last session to blunt the English attack.